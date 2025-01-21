8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Supreme Court Set Februadry 10, 2025, To Hear All Rivers Political Cases

Politics
Crisis to catalyst: Fubara sees divine path for Rivers’ future
Crisis to catalyst: Fubara sees divine path for Rivers’ future

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

The Supreme Court will on February 10 hear five separate cases instituted regarding the Rivers political crisis.

A five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Uwani Musa Aba-Aji, ordered an adjournment in the cases to enable the parties to file and serve the necessary court documents in the separate appeals.

For ease of determination, however, the court ordered the consolidation of four of the appeals, following a request to that effect by the appellants’ counsel Joseph Daudu, SAN, who represented the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The four appeals the court consolidated for ease of hearing are:

1. SC/CV/1174/2024, between Rivers State House of Assembly and others against the Rivers State Government and nine others;

READ ALSO  Obi, Others Attend Burial of Priest Killed by Gunmen in Anambra, Bemoan “Alarming Insecurity”

2. SC/CV/1175/2024, between Rivers State House of Assembly and others against the Rivers State Governor and nine others;

3. SC/CV/1176/2024, between Rivers State House of Assembly and others against Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, and nine others; and

4. SC/CV/1177/2024, between Rivers State House of Assembly and others against the Accountant General of Rivers State and nine others.

Earlier, following a request for the withdrawal of a cross-appeal filed on November 18, 2024, in SC/CV/1071A/2024, between Rivers State House of Assembly and others against the National Assembly and 16 others, Justice Aba-Aji announced that hearing has been fixed for February 10, 2025.

READ ALSO  New Telecommunications Tariffs Under Tinubu Administration Spark Debate

At today’s proceedings, about 50 Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, represented the two camps, along with a retinue of other junior lawyers.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Governor Bala Mohammed Donates Transformer to Technical College in Bauchi State
Next article
Court stops Ekwerekwu family from further invasion, demolition of existing structures at Onitsha Sports Club

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Court Sacks Chukwuemeka Aaron As Rivers State PDP Chairman

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.