Supreme Court Set Februadry 10, 2025, To Hear All Rivers Political Cases

The Supreme Court will on February 10 hear five separate cases instituted regarding the Rivers political crisis.

A five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Uwani Musa Aba-Aji, ordered an adjournment in the cases to enable the parties to file and serve the necessary court documents in the separate appeals.

For ease of determination, however, the court ordered the consolidation of four of the appeals, following a request to that effect by the appellants’ counsel Joseph Daudu, SAN, who represented the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The four appeals the court consolidated for ease of hearing are:

1. SC/CV/1174/2024, between Rivers State House of Assembly and others against the Rivers State Government and nine others;

2. SC/CV/1175/2024, between Rivers State House of Assembly and others against the Rivers State Governor and nine others;

3. SC/CV/1176/2024, between Rivers State House of Assembly and others against Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, and nine others; and

4. SC/CV/1177/2024, between Rivers State House of Assembly and others against the Accountant General of Rivers State and nine others.

Earlier, following a request for the withdrawal of a cross-appeal filed on November 18, 2024, in SC/CV/1071A/2024, between Rivers State House of Assembly and others against the National Assembly and 16 others, Justice Aba-Aji announced that hearing has been fixed for February 10, 2025.

At today’s proceedings, about 50 Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, represented the two camps, along with a retinue of other junior lawyers.