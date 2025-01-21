Governor Bala Mohammed Donates Transformer to Technical College in Bauchi State

By: Daure David

The Bauchi State Government, under the leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed, has taken swift action to address a recurring power outage issue at the Ambassador MC Abubakar OVC Technical College. The donation of a new transformer to the institution aims to restore a reliable power supply and ensure uninterrupted learning and academic activities for the students.

The issue of power outage was brought to the attention of the Ministry of Power, Science, and Technology, Bauchi State, led by Hon. Modibbo UA Ahmed. After receiving the complaint from the Technical College, a team of engineers from the ministry conducted an on-site inspection. Their findings revealed that the transformer at the school had been severely damaged and was beyond repair.

In response to the situation, Governor Bala Mohammed granted immediate approval for the replacement of the faulty 300KVA/33 transformer, which is crucial for the smooth operation of the college’s facilities. The new transformer was installed and successfully commissioned, ensuring that the school would no longer experience power interruptions.

The Hon. Commissioner, Modibbo UA Ahmed, personally led a team from the Ministry of Power, Science, and Technology to deliver and install the new transformer. The installation was completed promptly, restoring power to the school and allowing students and faculty to resume their academic activities without further disruptions.

In a statement, the beneficiaries of the gesture – students, staff, and management of the Ambassador MC Abubakar OVC Technical College – expressed their profound gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for his prompt response and generous support. The donation has significantly improved the learning environment, providing the necessary infrastructure to support modern education.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s initiative is seen as part of his ongoing commitment to improving the education sector and ensuring that students in Bauchi State have access to the necessary resources and facilities for a successful academic journey.

The Technical College’s management and the Ministry of Power, Science, and Technology have both praised the governor’s timely intervention, noting that this action is a demonstration of the state government’s dedication to fostering an enabling environment for education in Bauchi State.