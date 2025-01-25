‘Sam-Daddy’ Missing at South-East Zonal Executive Meeting, Raising Questions Over His Position

By: Daure David

A notable absence at the recent South-East Zonal Executive meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has sparked speculation about the standing of the former National Secretary, Samuel ‘Sam-Daddy’ Anyanwu. Despite being a prominent figure within the party and holding the position of National Secretary in the past, Sam-Daddy’s failure to attend the strategic meeting has raised eyebrows across party lines.

As a former National Secretary, Sam-Daddy is entitled to attend such meetings, making his absence all the more significant. Sources within the party suggest that his lack of presence could be indicative of broader issues surrounding his influence and acceptance within the PDP, particularly in the South-East region. Party insiders have pointed to what they describe as Sam-Daddy’s “suspect” loyalty to the party, with claims that he may be playing a double game in favor of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Critics argue that Sam-Daddy’s absence is further evidence of his waning authority, suggesting that he is no longer able to command the same level of support and influence he once enjoyed. His critics accuse him of clinging to the title of National Secretary without any real political clout or backing from key stakeholders. With his political fortunes appearing uncertain, questions about his future in the PDP continue to grow.

The situation has prompted further discussion about the leadership dynamics within the PDP, especially in the South-East. The meeting highlighted the solid backing of Governor Sim Fubara, who has been unequivocally recognized as the leader of the PDP in Rivers State. This endorsement, according to party sources, reflects the growing unity within the state’s PDP leadership, and signals a diminishing influence of former Governor Nyesom Wike and his supporters.

In a related development, Hon. Nname Robinson Ewor received a vote of confidence from party leaders, reaffirming his position as Chairman of the Rivers State PDP. This support comes amidst rising efforts to consolidate party leadership across various regions and ensure that all critical stakeholders are aligned with the party’s goals for the upcoming electoral cycle.

The absence of Sam-Daddy at the South-East Zonal meeting, along with the strengthened positions of leaders like Fubara and Ewor, signals a shifting power dynamic within the PDP. It remains to be seen how Sam-Daddy will navigate these challenges, and whether he can regain his footing within the party or if his political career will take a different direction.

As the PDP prepares for upcoming elections, it is clear that the internal leadership struggles will play a crucial role in determining the party’s strength and unity moving forward.