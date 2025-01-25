PDP in Crisis: 11 NWC Members Reject Appointment of Minister Wike’s Lawyer as Legal Counsel

By: Daure David

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing an internal crisis as 11 out of 17 members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) have disowned the appointment of Dr. J.Y. Musa as the party’s legal counsel. Dr. Musa, a lawyer believed to have close ties to Minister Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Rivers State, was appointed by the Acting National Chairman, Amb Iliya Damagum, to represent the PDP at the Appeal and Supreme Courts in the ongoing case involving the ousted National Secretary, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu.

In a petition dated January 21, 2025, addressed to the Appeal and Supreme Courts and acknowledged by the courts’ registries, the dissenting NWC members questioned the legitimacy of the appointment. They emphasized that, according to Article 42 of the PDP Constitution, the authority to appoint an external legal representative lies solely with the National Legal Adviser and not the National Chairman. The 11 members asserted that Damagum’s appointment of Dr. Musa was unauthorized and, therefore, invalid.

The controversy stems from a ruling on December 20, 2024, by the Enugu Appeal Court, which upheld the earlier decision of a High Court to remove Senator Anyanwu as the PDP National Secretary. In response to the ruling, Anyanwu filed a Stay of Execution and Appeal, with Dr. Musa nominated as the party’s legal counsel in the matter.

The 11 NWC members’ petition has raised questions about possible conflicts of interest, particularly given Dr. Musa’s alleged association with Wike, a powerful figure within the party. This revelation has sparked concern over the impartiality of the legal representation, with many within the party questioning whether the appointment was made in good faith or was politically motivated.

This latest development deepens the leadership woes currently plaguing the PDP. It highlights the growing discontent within the party’s ranks and underscores the need for greater transparency and adherence to the party’s constitutional framework. The petition from the 11 NWC members calls for a re-evaluation of the leadership structure and a commitment to upholding party guidelines and principles in all decision-making processes.

As the PDP navigates through this tumultuous period, it remains unclear how the leadership will respond to the concerns raised by the dissenting NWC members. What is certain, however, is that this dispute further complicates the party’s efforts to unite its factions and regain its footing in the political arena.

The outcome of this ongoing crisis could have significant implications for the PDP’s future, as it seeks to restore internal cohesion and credibility in the face of mounting challenges.