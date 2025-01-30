Pregnant Woman Burnt with Hot Water During Labour, Delivers Baby Amid Pain and Trauma

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Information reaching 247UREPORTA has it that a heavily pregnant woman, Mrs. Gambo is under excruciating pains and has miraculously delivered her baby amid trauma after her 20-year-old sister-in-law, Jamila Ishiaku, allegedly poured her hot water.

The incident reportedly occurred in Dubeli, Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State, as was confirmed by State Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who also announced the arrest of the suspect.

According to sources, the victim, Mrs. Gambo sustained serious burns as a result of the incident, especially in her back region, and is currently on hospital admission receiving treatment amid restlessness.

It was also revealed that the victim, who was already in labour before the incident, gave birth while still undergoing the trauma and enduring the pains.

When interrogated, the 20-year-old suspect, Ishiaku, claimed that she acted in blind anger in the course of a heated argument between her and the victim.

“I didn’t think it would go this far. I was just angry,” she said.

The victim’s husband, Dahiru Gambo, said he received a distress call while at his shop informing him that his wife had been scalded with boiling water. This, he said, made him to rush to the police station to ensure the arrest of the suspect, whom, he said, is a relative by marriage.

He also expressed his disappointment that even the suspect’s husband, a relative of his, had shown no compassion.

“Seeing my wife in pain made me cry too. She was suffering immensely,” he said.

According to him, since the incident, the victim’s condition has remained critical, as she has been unable to lie down in bed since then as a result of pains and burns she sustained from the brutality.

“I will not rest until justice is served for my wife,” he vowed, declaring his readiness to secure justice for the nursing mother.