Bauchi Speaker Condemns Dogara’s Criticisms of Governor Bala Mohammed

By: Daure David

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, has vehemently condemned recent criticisms leveled against Governor Bala Mohammed by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Suleiman described Dogara’s accusations of betrayal as baseless and an attempt to tarnish the reputation of a leader committed to the development of Bauchi State. He emphasized that Dogara’s remarks were politically motivated and aimed at undermining Governor Mohammed’s hard-earned trust and leadership.

The controversy began when Dogara, in a recent interview, accused Governor Mohammed of ingratitude for allegedly failing to support the former Speaker’s political ambitions. Dogara also criticized the governor’s stance on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, accusing him of antagonizing the minister who had helped him secure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in 2018.

Dogara claimed that it was Wike’s financial assistance and support that helped Mohammed clinch the PDP ticket in the highly competitive 2018 gubernatorial primaries. He recounted a conversation where Wike allegedly pledged financial help to ensure Mohammed’s victory, with Dogara suggesting that the governor owed much of his political success to the former Rivers State governor.

However, Suleiman rejected Dogara’s narrative, stating that Governor Mohammed’s leadership was based on trust, inclusivity, and grassroots support rather than on the influence of any single individual. He emphasized that the governor’s victory in the 2018 elections was a collective achievement, earned through the trust and support of the people of Bauchi, and not the result of any financial backing from Wike.

“The success of Governor Mohammed’s campaign was powered by the collective efforts of the people, not the whims of one individual,” Suleiman said. “Unlike many politicians who rely solely on personal wealth, the governor’s leadership has always been about inclusivity, transparency, and working for the people.”

Suleiman also defended Governor Mohammed’s record of governance, highlighting his administration’s achievements in infrastructure development, healthcare, and education. The Speaker called on politicians to engage in more constructive dialogue rather than resorting to personal attacks and character assassination.

He urged that political discussions should be centered around ideas and policies rather than personal grudges, noting that such distractions only served to undermine meaningful governance.

“The governor has made significant progress in transforming Bauchi State, and no amount of political mudslinging can erase these achievements,” Suleiman declared. “Governor Mohammed remains committed to the unity and progress of Bauchi, and his leadership continues to inspire both at the state and national levels.”

Suleiman concluded by reiterating that Governor Mohammed’s legacy as a statesman and a dedicated public servant would not be overshadowed by the personal vendettas of detractors. He called for unity and cooperation among political leaders for the greater good of Bauchi State.