Policing with a Human Face: IGP Tells New Constables to be Public’s Allies

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has welcomed 10,000 new Police Constables to the Nigeria Police Force at their passing-out parade ceremony.

This milestone event marks a significant step forward in the Force’s recruitment drive, addressing the longstanding manpower deficit.

The recruits have undergone six months of rigorous training, equipping them with the necessary skills to tackle complex security challenges while adhering to the principles of the law.

The IGP expressed confidence that these new officers will demonstrate exceptional professionalism, integrity, and dedication to service, upholding the honor and prestige of the Police Force.

The deployment of these new constables to their states of origin is a strategic move aimed at augmenting ongoing law enforcement efforts and reinforcing the fight against crime at the grassroots level.

The IGP emphasized the importance of community policing, urging the new constables to be perceived as friends and partners to the public, inspiring hope and confidence in the security apparatus.

The Police Boss said the graduation ceremony, held concurrently at four Police Colleges and 12 Training Schools nationwide, demonstrates the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening the Nigeria Police Force.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval for the annual recruitment of 30,000 Police Constables over the next few years is expected to enhance internal security, police performance, and public safety nationwide”, Egbetukon added.

Our correspondent reports that 212 newly recruited constables have graduated from the Zone 12 Police Training School in Yelwa, comprising candidates from Bauchi and Gombe states.