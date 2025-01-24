Bauchi Gov’t Inaugurates Committee to Strengthen Data Collection System for Informed Decision-Making

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Government has taken a significant step towards enhancing data-driven governance by inaugurating the 40-member State Consultative Committee on Statistics (SCCS).

The committee, established under the State Bureau of Statistics (BBS), aims to provide a database for accurate statistical analysis, driving growth and development in the state.

Aminu Hammayo, Secretary to the State Government, represented by Permanent Secretary Jibrin Mohammed Yusuf, presided over the inauguration ceremony.

Hammayo emphasized that the committee’s establishment demonstrates the government’s commitment to embracing data-driven governance and policy formulation.

The SCCS is expected to meet twice a year, with key responsibilities including: Developing strategies for uniform standards and methodologies across agencies, Examining statistical programs annually to achieve greater coordination and avoid duplication, Evolving a state statistics program and reviewing conditions of service and personnel training.

Hammayo stressed the importance of statistics in governance, serving as the backbone of planning processes and a yardstick for measuring progress.

He implored committee members to maintain transparency, accuracy, and integrity in their work.

The Statistician General of the State, Lawal Bako, commended the state government for creating the State Office of Statistics and providing it with suitable accommodation.

He assured that the office will ensure accurate data availability for growth and development.

This development is a significant milestone in Bauchi State’s quest for robust development, good governance, and sustainable progress.