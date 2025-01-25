In Defense of Governor Bala Mohammed: A Rejoinder to Lere Olayinka

By: Daure David

It is both baffling and disappointing that Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, would choose to focus on petty personal attacks and historical political squabbles instead of engaging in a meaningful conversation about leadership. His recent remarks regarding Governor Bala Mohammed are not only misleading but also fail to address the real issue at hand — the capacity of our leaders to provide governance that truly benefits the people.

Let’s be clear from the outset: the real issue here is not Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership or his position as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, but rather the lack of meaningful contributions to the political discourse by some of his critics, including Olayinka. Rather than questioning the competence of the Governor, the focus should be on how the PDP, under his leadership, has worked tirelessly to address the needs of the Nigerian people, even in the face of adversity.

Olayinka’s criticisms of Governor Bala Mohammed for holding the chairmanship of the PDP Governors’ Forum are baseless. The position of the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum is one that reflects the trust and respect of the party’s governors, and it is clear that Governor Bala Mohammed’s colleagues recognize his ability to lead. Leadership is not granted based on geography or arbitrary political conventions but on one’s ability to unite, inspire, and execute effective governance. The fact that Governor Bala Mohammed is trusted with this responsibility speaks to his leadership qualities.

In response to the criticism regarding the supposed “lack of capacity” on the part of the Governor, I would like to remind Mr. Olayinka that Governor Bala Mohammed has proven time and again that he has the ability to govern effectively. His record as Governor of Bauchi State speaks for itself. Under his leadership, Bauchi has seen a significant improvement in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and the overall quality of governance. His administration has also prioritized the well-being of the citizens, particularly in areas of security and social welfare. To claim that he lacks the capacity to lead is not only an insult to his achievements but also an attempt to diminish the important work that he has done for his people.

Further, Olayinka’s attempt to paint Governor Bala Mohammed as a “fairweather politician” is not only an unfortunate distortion of facts but also a poor reflection of Olayinka’s understanding of political strategy. Politics in Nigeria, like in many parts of the world, is dynamic, and it is not uncommon for politicians to change affiliations or seek positions that align with their principles and aspirations. Governor Bala Mohammed’s political journey, including his previous affiliations and his eventual return to the PDP, is a testament to his resilience and commitment to the progress of the party. Instead of being criticized for navigating the complex political landscape, he should be celebrated for his ability to adapt and serve the public effectively.

It is also worth noting that Olayinka’s attack on Governor Bala Mohammed for his alleged failure to campaign for the PDP in 2015 is entirely misleading. The political dynamics in Bauchi during that period were shaped by a variety of factors, including a highly polarized environment. The insinuation that Governor Bala Mohammed was responsible for the party’s challenges in that election is not only unfair but also a misrepresentation of the reality on the ground. There were several political forces at play, and Governor Bala Mohammed’s efforts to support the PDP and contribute to its success should not be undermined by false narratives.

As for the issue of Chief Nyesom Wike’s appointment as FCT Minister, it is important to clarify that Wike’s current position in the APC government does not reflect the state of the PDP or the quality of leadership within the party. Governor Bala Mohammed, as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, continues to play a critical role in guiding the party’s direction and ensuring its relevance in the Nigerian political space. While Wike may have chosen to align with the APC government, this decision does not diminish the capacity of Governor Bala Mohammed to lead the PDP effectively.

Lastly, Olayinka’s remarks about Wike’s achievements as FCT Minister are not only subjective but also fail to recognize the broader context of governance. Wike’s tenure as FCT Minister is just one part of a much larger picture, and comparing his accomplishments to those of Governor Bala Mohammed in the broader context of state governance is a flawed exercise. Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership in Bauchi State has impacted the lives of millions, and his focus remains firmly on the welfare of his people.

However, I urge Olayinka and others who seek to undermine Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership to engage in more constructive dialogue. Personal attacks and inflammatory remarks only serve to detract from the real issues at hand. Governor Bala Mohammed remains a committed leader, and his focus on the development of Bauchi State and the welfare of the Nigerian people is what should guide the conversation, not unfounded criticism rooted in political rivalry.