As at 12:15 am on 30th January 2025, troops carried out raid operations based on credible intelligence to a kidnapper’s hideout/armory location at Enugu Agidi, Njikoka LGA.

One Mr Chukwudi Tansi, a member of a suspected kidnapping syndicate was apprehended.



ITEMS RECOVERED INCLUDE

2 AK 47 RIFLES

8 PUMP ACTION GUNS

4 LOCALLY MADE PISTOLS

3 PACKETS OF CARTRIDGES (101 CARTRIDGES)

4 EMPTY MAGAZINES OF AK 47 RIFLES

3 CUTLASSES

ONE BAOFENG RADIO,

ONE MOTORCYCLE AND

SOME CHARMS.