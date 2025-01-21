Obosi Youths Applaud Soludo for Appointing Eze Iweka III as Chairman ATRC, Road Projects

.. Endorse Soludo for Second Tenure

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Youth leaders of Obosi Community in Idemili North LGA, Anambra State have expressed their happiness towards Governor Chukwuma Soludo for appointing His Majesty, Igwe Chidubem Iweka (Eze Iweka III of Obosi Ukwalla kingdom) as the State Chairman, Anambra Traditional Rulers Council (ATRC).

They also unanimously endorsed Soludo for Second Term saying that the Solution governor has brought governance to the grassroots thanking him for the Installation of Solar powered Street Lights and for constructing two major roads across Obosi inland and urban communities.

Speaking during a courtesy visit at Eze Iweka’s Palace, Obosi the new Chairman of Ime Obosi youths Nduka Chijindu with his Commander Ikechukwu Udo, Chairman of Isiowulu Obosi youths Tony Efobi with his Commander Mmadubuchi Ojiaku eulogized Governor Soludo for finding Eze Obosi worthy of leading the state traditional rulers saying that indeed His Excellency made the right choice because of the experience the monarch has acquired successfully fighting crime and criminality within his vicinity especially in this period of sensitive security concerns all over the country.

The Ime Obosi Youth leader, Nduka Chijindu described Igwe Chidubem Iweka as as a peace broker, who has the interest of youths and his community at heart saying that they were sure that Eze Iweka III understands the vision of the Governor towards making Anambra state a liveable and prosperous homeland, the Taiwan/Dubai of Africa and a destination for business and investment in Africa.

“According to the Ime Obosi Youth Commander, Ikechukwu Udo, we are very happy today because It is barely a week of the inauguration of the Obosi Youth leadership that Governor Soludo Inaugurated Eze Obosi as Eze Ndi Eze in Anambra State showing a sign of progress in Obosi Ukwalla kingdom. We the Youths are ready to support his good works towards maintaining peace, eradicating cultism, fraudster, drug peddlers out of our community.

The Isiowulu Youth Commander, Maduabuchi Ojiaku stated: “We thank our Governor for appointing our brother Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma as Commissioner for Works and for the two important roads he constructed for us. The roads include Ukwuudara Obosi junction to Eke Nkpor road and the Road behind Army barracks at the Obosi Urban community. He also installed solar powered Street Lights in Obosi Town,”

“Many of Obosi Youths and residents also benefited from the first phase 1 Youth 2 Skills program while some are also part of the second phase of skills acquisition program which comes with monetary empowerment.

The Isiowulu Youth Chairman, Tony Efobi after eulogizing the Governor prayed God to continue to bless Eze Iweka III with the wisdom and health to discharge his new assignment saying that he hopes all the other traditional rulers in the state cooperates with him so that they can share ideas that can make Anambra State enjoy peace just like the peace and progress presently witnessed in Obosi community.

They Obosi Youth leadership said that they will ensure that Governor Chukwuma Soludo gets the highest number of votes from Obosi inland and urban communities that will be able to return him to Government house Agu Awka for a second term in office during the next guber election in Anambra State.

Earlier while addressing newsmen, Igwe Chidubem Iweka said during his leadership he would endeavor to unite the Anambra Traditional Rulers to speak with one voice on State, Regional and National issues until the ATRC becomes a formidable voice that cannot be gainsaid.