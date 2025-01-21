JUST IN: Police Arrest Senior Pastor Of God Deliverance Apostolic Church In Port Harcourt, Discover Python, Casket Buried In Church Altar

By: Daure David

In a shocking development, the police have arrested the senior pastor of the God Deliverance Apostolic Church in Port Harcourt following the discovery of a live python and a casket buried under the church altar. The disturbing find has raised serious concerns about the practices occurring in the church, sparking widespread public interest and concern.

The arrest occurred, after a tip-off from an anonymous source led the police to the church premises. Authorities were reportedly acting on information suggesting that the church, known for its controversial healing practices, may be involved in unorthodox rituals. Upon investigation, police uncovered a live python hidden under the church altar, an item often associated with spiritual rituals in some African traditions. In addition to the snake, a wooden casket was also discovered buried beneath the altar, further adding to the mystery surrounding the church’s activities.

The discovery of the snake and casket has left many questioning the nature of the activities taking place within the church. According to sources, the senior pastor of the church, who has been taken into custody for questioning, denied any wrongdoing and insisted that the items found were not part of any nefarious rituals. However, witnesses have claimed that the church had long been a place where members underwent unusual practices, which they believed were meant to bring divine healing and deliverance.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the pastor is currently being held as investigations continue. “We are conducting a thorough investigation into this matter, and we will ensure that all relevant facts are uncovered,” the spokesperson said. The authorities also stated that the items found at the church will undergo forensic examination to determine their purpose and possible connection to any illegal activities.

The discovery has sparked outrage among residents of Port Harcourt, with many expressing disbelief that such practices could be taking place in a place of worship. Social media platforms have been abuzz with comments from both supporters and critics of the church, with some calling for stronger regulations on religious organizations to prevent such occurrences, while others have defended the pastor, claiming that the church’s practices were misunderstood.

The Rivers State Government has announced that it will conduct a full review of all registered religious organizations in the state to ensure they adhere to lawful and ethical practices. The Government has also called on religious leaders to embrace transparency and accountability in their operations.

This incident raises further questions about the growing trend of unconventional religious practices and the need for proper oversight to safeguard the well-being of citizens. It also highlights the importance of vigilance in identifying and addressing potentially harmful practices masquerading as religious rites.

As investigations continue, the public eagerly awaits further updates on the case. Meanwhile, the arrested pastor is expected to face charges depending on the outcome of the ongoing inquiry.