Northern Labour Party Stakeholders Support Governor Bala Mohammed’s Criticism of Tinubu’s Tax Reforms

By: Daure David

The Northern stakeholders of the Labour Party have expressed their concerns regarding the recent economic policies and tax reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. According to the stakeholders, the new measures have disproportionately burdened Nigeria’s poor and middle-class citizens, exacerbating the cost of living, stifling small businesses, and widening the gap of economic inequality.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday at Talk Town Hotel Rayfield Plateau, Comrade Solomon Ndam, who led the stakeholders, reaffirmed their full support for Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s criticism of the government’s policies. They argued that while it is essential to acknowledge the government’s positive actions, it is equally necessary to highlight policies that have negative consequences for the populace.

“As an opposition party, it is our duty to assess government policies objectively,” Comrade Ndam stated. “Where there are shortcomings, we must speak out in order to advocate for policies that serve the collective interests of all Nigerians.”

The stakeholders particularly commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his balanced and constructive approach to governance, emphasizing that his critique of the tax reforms and other policies should be viewed as a call for the government to reconsider its strategy. They expressed their belief that more inclusive, transparent, and equitable policies are necessary to ensure that all Nigerians benefit from national development.

The Labour Party stakeholders also praised Governor Mohammed’s consistent support for policies that align with the people’s needs. A recent example, they noted, was his endorsement of the President’s livestock development policy. During his visit to Itas Gadau Local Government in Bauchi State, the governor lauded the initiative and took a pioneering step by creating the Ministry for Livestock Development in Bauchi State. This move, the stakeholders explained, highlighted the governor’s commitment to fostering sustainable livestock management while addressing the local needs of the region.

“The establishment of the Ministry for Livestock Development demonstrates Governor Mohammed’s proactive approach to ensuring that federal policies are adapted and implemented at the local level for maximum impact,” Ndam added. “His actions reflect his dedication to improving the well-being of Nigerians while working within the framework of national development goals.”

The Northern Labour Party stakeholders, therefore, called on the federal government to revisit its current policies, particularly the tax reforms, and adopt measures that will promote social justice and equity across the nation. They underscored the importance of a government that prioritizes the welfare of all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable groups.

In their concluding remarks, the stakeholders expressed their admiration for Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s leadership and commitment to balanced governance. They urged Nigerians from all political affiliations to support efforts that hold the government accountable and advocate for reforms that are more inclusive and responsive to the challenges faced by ordinary citizens.

“We join Governor Mohammed in urging the government to adopt policies that do not just serve the privileged few but lift up all Nigerians,” the stakeholders concluded. “It is only through inclusive governance that we can ensure a prosperous future for every citizen, regardless of their background or social status.”

The Labour Party stakeholders’ statements reflect growing concerns within the country about the impact of the current administration’s economic policies on the average Nigerian and call for a reassessment of strategies to better address the needs of the masses.