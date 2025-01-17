Fr. Ebube Muonso hits hard at Soludo again over deteriorating state of insecurity in Anambra

. Soludo accuses citizens of conspiracy

By Chuks Eke

The Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, has again, knocked Governor Charles Soludo over hightened security tension in the state.

The Catholic priest, fondly called Fr. Ebube Muonso, had, in a prophetic message during a prayer march on Friday regretted that calls on the governor, who is the chief security officer, CSO of the state, to do everything humanly possible and within his powers to stem the tide of insecurity, but to no avail, ,hence the dire need for citizens and residents to hold him accountable.

According to the priest, “If you’re in Anambra State presently, you don’t need to be told that you need to be at alert in the spirit”.

“There is no security in Anambra state for now, and your governor doesn’t want to know. He is not interested. He is only interested in preparation for his second tenure. Most often, I do ask myself whether some of our politicians have conscience at all”.

“You’re a governor of a state; people are dying everyday, and you’re celebrating marriage anniversary. People are kidnapped everyday, and the governor insists that there is adequate security in the state. There is security and he is moving with fleet of security vehicles and dozens of security personnel”.

“Have you seen the convoy of the Anambra state governor – with dozens of policemen, soldiers, DSS, armoured vehicles, and other things? He is well protected, but what of the poor masses, who do not have anything to protect themselves?”, he queried.

Fr. Ebube Muonso further claimed that kidnappers from other states are currently hibanating in Anambra in droves because, they see the state as safe haven for the operation.

He added, “To my greatest chagrin, Anambra has very small landmark – not even that the landmark is big. Anambra forests are so small that security guards can cover them in one day.”

The charismatic priest also challenged the people to ask Governor Soludo what he does with his monthly security votes running into billions of naira.

“Let the governor act fast to save lives of people in the state because, he is not doing anything. Patching roads is not good governance. Anambrarians should rise to recover their state. People are being killed everyday. Two days ago, along Alor-Nnobi road, a young female banker was killed and dropped by the roadside! Imagine a state where a kidnap victim stays in kidnappers’ den for 30 days; yet, you have a governor eating 3 square meals, and going to the gym on daily basis to keep fit”.

“Members of the state assembly are not telling him anything! Has it not affected them? One of them has been with the kidnappers since December 24, 2024. What decisive action are they taking?”

Meanwhile, Governor Charles Soludo has said that conspiracy of silence among residents of the state is responsible for rising insecurity such as kidnapping for ransom and ritual killings in the state.

Speaking recently in Awka, on the occasion of the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Soludo, who insisted that government and security agencies cannot fight crime alone, said that criminals terrorizing Anambra live among residents as husbands, fathers, brothers, and friends; yet, people refuse to give information about their activities.