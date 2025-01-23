8.4 C
EFCC Arrests 37 Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than 37 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in Anambra State by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, in which the Commission also disclosed that the suspects were arrested in a sting operation at Commissioners’ Quarters, Dr. J. O. Ukwutinife Close, Ifite, Awka, the capital city of the state.

The statement also revealed that the operation was carried out by the operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Commission.

This, according to the Commission, followed credible intelligence linking the suspects to fraudulent internet activities.

It also revealed that six exotic cars, laptops and mobile phones, among other items were recovered from the suspects, who are all men. It added that the law would take its full course on the suspects upon conclusion of investigations.

