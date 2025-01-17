8.4 C
New York
Friday, January 17, 2025
Kano Demolition: Gov Yusuf’s Commissioners Face Jail Term

N/West
Governor Yusuf

Published:

LATEST NEWS

Recent developments stemming from the demolition exercise engaged by the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf shortly after taking office as the Governor of Kano State may put three of Kano State Commissioners and some top staffers of the Kano State Government behind bars.

This is as a result of a court judgement obtained by an aggrieved victim [Nura Bashir Ahmad] of the demolition exercise. Nura Bashir Ahmad had obtained court judgement against the Kano State Government protecting his property from being demolished by the Gov Yusuf administration.

However, the Yusuf administration ignored the court order and proceeded to demolish the property belonging to Nura Bashir Ahmad. Interestingly, the Nigerian Police Force [NPF] in Kano opted out of participating in the demolition exercise after having received the court order. The police decided to not join the Yusuf administration in the demolition exercise.

Yesterday, the demolition victim, Nura Bashir Ahmad returned to the courts to obtain a court order six [6] entities within the Yusuf administration.

He obtained FORM 48 – Notice of consequence of disobedience of court order against

  1. Hon Commissioner, Kano State ministry of land and physical planning
  2. Permanent secretary, Kano State ministry of land and physical planning
  3. Hon Attorney General of Kano State
  4. Commissioner of Police, Kano State
  5. The chairman of task force, Kano State ministry of land and physical planning
  6. Managing director, kano State urban planning and development authority

The court order was signed on January 16, 2025 and served on the Kano State ministry of land, ministry of justice, Kano state police command, and Kano state urban planning and development authority.

See court document below:

