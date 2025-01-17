Troops neutralise 6 terrorists in Sokoto

The troops of Defence Headquarters Special Operations Brigade, have neutralised six terrorists in Sokoto State and recovered weapons.

Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, said this in a statement in Gusau on Thursday.

“On Jan 11, the troops of Defence Headquarters Special Operations Brigade conducted a coordinated offensive operations against Lakurawa terrorists and made contact in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“Following a fire fight, troops neutralised six terrorists and recovered four AK47 rifles, 160 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and a box of 12.7mm ammo among others.

“Sadly, the operation resulted in the loss of 5 gallant soldiers, who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Abdullahi said.

“We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities related to terrorists’ activity in the area and surrounding areas to military and security forces.

“We expect more cooperation from community members, because it is crucial in maintaining safety and security of our communities,” he said.