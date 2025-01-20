8.4 C
I’m Not Igbo, and Nothing Will Ever Make Me Identify as Igbo – Wike

Nyesom Wike

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
On Sunday, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), stated that he does not identify as an Igbo man.

He revealed this information during a media chat in Abuja on Sunday while discussing John Azuta Mbata’s election as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

A few weeks ago, Azuta Mbata was elected President-General of Ohanaeze in Imo State. He succeeded Fidelis Nze Chukwu, who served out the term following the passing of former President-General Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Referring to Mbata, Wike stated: “I am an Ikwerre man, not Igbo. I have no issue with Igbo people.”

Azuta Mbata is free to associate with anyone. I am a proud Ikwerre individual and not affiliated with Ohanaeze.

I will not, under any circumstances, compromise my identity for the sake of recognition. Nothing will ever make me identify with the Igbo, even if it negatively affects my presidential ambition in the future.

