Amnesty International Demands Safety for Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff and Her Lawyer Amidst Threats in Sokoto Trial

By: Daure David

The Amnesty International has called on Nigerian authorities to ensure the safety of Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff and her lawyer, Abba Hikima, as their ongoing legal battle in Sokoto continues to escalate. The Nigerian human rights organization is urging a transparent investigation into threats against the pair, who have faced intimidation, including physical confrontations and phone threats, during the trial.

Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff, a critic of Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, is currently charged with “use of insulting or abusive language” and “inciting disturbance” for publicly speaking out against the governor. Amnesty International has condemned the charges, asserting that the case is an example of the Nigerian government’s ongoing crackdown on dissenting voices and freedom of expression.

“These threats are part of a broader effort to silence individuals who dare to criticize the government or its officials,” said Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria. “Instead of allowing citizens to express their views freely, authorities are resorting to intimidation and violence. These actions have created a dangerous atmosphere for Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff and her lawyer, Abba Hikima, who are at risk for simply doing their jobs.”

At a recent court hearing, Barrister Abba Hikima, who is representing Shariff, requested armed police protection due to the hostile environment, a request that was granted by the court. The harassment continued when the two were stalked and confronted by individuals who claimed to be “intelligence agents” while staying at their hotel in Sokoto. Such actions have raised serious concerns about the rule of law and the safety of those involved in the trial.

The trial follows a violent incident in November 2024 when Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff was abducted by armed men while on her way to retrieve her phone. The attackers beat her and threw her from a moving tricycle, leaving her with severe injuries. Amnesty International has linked these events to the Sokoto state government’s intolerance for criticism, calling the attack and the ongoing threats a disturbing pattern of abuse and intimidation.

“The level of hostility surrounding this case indicates an alarming disregard for the rights of citizens and the integrity of the judicial system,” said Sanusi. “The authorities are attempting to intimidate both the accused and their legal representation, preventing them from exercising their right to a fair trial.”

Amnesty International further criticized the Sokoto state government’s focus on silencing opposition voices, suggesting that resources should instead be directed towards addressing the escalating insecurity in the eastern parts of Sokoto, where violence from armed groups has been rampant. “Rather than harassing those who speak out, the government should prioritize the safety and well-being of citizens who are under threat from armed criminals in the region,” Sanusi added.

The human rights organization has called on Nigerian authorities to ensure that Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff and her lawyer are provided with adequate protection throughout the duration of the trial and to guarantee a fair and transparent legal process.

The case has sparked concerns over the broader implications for freedom of expression and the right to legal representation in Nigeria, where similar cases of intimidation against activists and lawyers have been reported in recent years.

As the trial continues, Amnesty International remains committed to advocating for justice, urging Nigerian authorities to safeguard the rights and safety of individuals exercising their freedom of speech, and to ensure that those responsible for threats and violence are held accountable.