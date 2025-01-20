Beneficiaries Express Gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed and Key Figures for Sponsorship of Modern Beekeeping Training

By: Daure David

Participants of the recently concluded training on Modern Beekeeping Techniques, organized by the Bauchi State Government through the SDGs Bauchi State Office, have expressed their deep gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for sponsoring the initiative aimed at promoting self-reliance and economic sustainability in the state.

The training program, which was tailored to equip local farmers and individuals with the skills necessary for modern beekeeping, has been widely praised as a game-changing opportunity. The knowledge imparted during the program is expected to enhance productivity, create jobs, and significantly boost the agricultural sector, contributing to the state’s economic growth.

Several beneficiaries of the program took the opportunity to publicly express their thanks to key figures who nominated them for the training, particularly those who played vital roles in making their participation possible.

Abdulsalam Yakubu (Bashe) from Bashe Ward in Ningi Local Government Area was one of the beneficiaries who shared his gratitude. He thanked the Head of Civil Service, Alh Yahuza Adamu, for nominating him for the program. “I am honored to have been selected for this valuable training. It will not only help me grow personally but will also improve the economic well-being of my community. I am thankful to Alh Yahuza Adamu for finding me worthy of this opportunity,” Yakubu stated.

In addition to Alh Yahuza Adamu, some beneficiaries also expressed appreciation to the Honourable Commissioner for the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Dr. Yakubu Adamu, for nominating them and recognizing their potential. They believe the skills they have gained will significantly improve their lives and help create employment opportunities within their communities.

Dayyan Aliyu (Chokali) from Duguri District also joined in expressing his gratitude, particularly to Alh Adamu Mohammed Duguri, the Chairman of Bauchi State SUBEB, for his role in nominating him. “This program has been a life-changing experience. I now feel empowered with the knowledge I have gained, and I will use it to benefit not only myself but also my community,” Aliyu remarked.

Yakubu Salisu from Nasira in Dan Ward of Alkaleri Local Government Area also took a moment to thank Hon. Bala Abdullahi (Dangaladiman Dan), the member representing Duguri Gwana Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, for nominating him. “This is a great opportunity, and I am grateful to Hon. Bala Abdullahi for nominating me. The skills I have learned here will help me achieve financial independence,” Salisu said.

The training, which is already receiving praise for its potential to transform livelihoods, is seen as an important step in the state’s efforts to diversify its economy and promote sustainable development. Governor Bala Mohammed’s commitment to sponsoring such programs demonstrates his administration’s dedication to empowering the people of Bauchi State.

As the beneficiaries begin to apply the skills they have learned, they remain optimistic that the knowledge gained from the training will allow them to excel in modern beekeeping, a sector with immense growth and profitability potential for the region.

This initiative is not only expected to create new opportunities for the participants but also to strengthen the state’s agricultural economy, positioning Bauchi as a leader in modern agricultural practices.