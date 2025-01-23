“I Didn’t Know She Would Die” — Anambra Man Who Burnt His Wife to Death Laments, Mrs. Soludo, Obinabo React

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mr. Sunday Obiozor Nwaka, a who recently burnt his wife to death with fuel and lighter in Anambra State, has said he did not know that she would die when he set her ablaze.

Mr. Nwaka disclosed this while being interrogated by the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare in her office on Wednesday.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, had earlier reported on Wednesday that a middle-aged woman, identified as Mrs. Blessing Chioma Nwaka (a native of Oraifite), was burnt to death at Abagana (her husband’s hometown) in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, by the husband, Mr Sunday Obiozor Nwaka, who poured fuel on her and lit her up with lighter on Tuesday, over suspected family problem.

It was gathered that the couple, who had five children (including twins), had been having family problems and quarrels from time to time, to the extent that the wife had allegedly suffered different kinds of beatings, including bottle attacks, from the husband, but kept surviving and enduring them just to remain in the marriage, until the latest attack that cost her life.

According to sources, the husband, in the latest attack over an undisclosed issue, poured fuel on the wife and set her ablaze.

This was corroborated by some videos currently trending on social media, showing the Chioma lamenting and scampering for safety as the fire burnt her. Neighbours and passersby who rushed to the scene on a rescue mission, were also seen in the video, providing rescue assistances to her. Scalds and burns caused by the fire were also seen all over her body as she lamented.

The victim, according to sources, was immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Enugwu-Ukwu for urgent medical attention.

It was, however, sadly gathered that Chioma died in pains in early hours of Wednesday. The suspect, Mr. Sunday Nwaka, has however been detained in police custody for further investigation, as was confirmed by the state’s Police Spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

While being interrogated by the State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Obinabo, the suspect, who earlier blamed Satan for his act, confessed that it was done out of anger. He also did not dispute the fact that the wife had been the breadwinner of the family.

Shedding tears, he also apologized to his children for killing their mother, while also claiming that he loved his wife so much.

Though accusing his wife of infidelity, Mr. Nwaka, who is a welder by occupation, said he did not know that she would die when he poured her fuel and set her ablaze.

When asked how he felt after killing his wife, the suspect claimed he felt so bad and also said he should have killed himself too.

Reacting, Commissioner Obinabo condemned the act in its entirety, describing it as unlawful and unacceptable under the Administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, irrespective of under what influence or reason it was claimed to have been committed.

The Commissioner, who, together with Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, had earlier visited the crime scene and the victim’s hometown to commiserate with the bereaved family and the children, also recounted the report that the suspect had always been beating and threatening the wife at will, even with bottle and knife, which she described as violence against women.

She blamed Mr. Nwaka for not complaining/reporting to the family of his wife all that he claimed she had been doing, and for not divorcing her in peace, instead beating and molesting her, even to the point of killing her.

The Commissioner, while reiterating warning against uncontrolled anger and violence against women, rather suggested peaceful divorce or dissolution of any marriage that cannot be continued, instead of committing crime against the spouse out of anger. She, however, assured that the law would take its full course on the suspect, to serve as deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State governor’s wife, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, has vowed to follow up closely on the case and ensure the victim gets justice.

According to a statement issued by Daniel Ezeigwe, media aide to the First Lady; the Governor’s wife, after receiving details of the incident, described it gruesome and evil, and further vowed to see to the end of the case.

The statement reads in part: “In her reaction to the incident which she described as gruesome and evil, Mrs Soludo vowed to see to the end of the case, insisting that the full justice must be made to take prime place in the whole process.

“She reiterated that the present administration takes issues of domestic violence and abuses as serious crimes, stating that no one who is found guilty of such offences would be let to walk free.

“The governor’s further expressed strong disappointment at the rising cases of violence and abuses in homes and re-issued her long-term call for serious social reformation, beginning with a systemic approach to fighting drug use and related problems.

“She added that the state government will now find the best approach to take care of the five children whom, she maintained, should be in the most careful manner.”

More photos below: