Ejiofor, IPoB lawyer clocks 50

…as IPoB, NBA, Ozekhome, others appraise his golden age

By Chuks Eke

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB has felicitated with Barrister Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor who it described as its devoted lawyer on his 50th Golden Jubilee Birthday Anniversary celebration.

Also, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, a legal luminary, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN and a British trained lawyer, Prince Uche Darlington Okeke have felicitated Ejiofor for clocking 50 years of age alive and in good health.

In their separate speeches sent to him and copied to newsmen, IPoB, NBA, Ozekhome and Okeke who described Ejiofor as a vibrant, courageous, fearless and incorruptible lawyer, urged him to remain resolute and keep his name in the annals of history.

Specifically, IPoB in its own message duly signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, described Ejiofor as one of their vibrant and courageous counsels who has done so much in the struggle for emancipation of Biafra freedom in terms of legal defence and release of its incarcerated members across Nigeria.

In the message entitled: “IPoB felicitates its defence counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor on his 50th golden jubilee birthday anniversary”, Powerful wrote: “the Indigenous People of Biafra, under the leadership of Onyendu Nnamdi Kanu has expressed its genuine felicitation to one of its courageous leading defence counsels, Barrister Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor (KSC) on his 50th golden jubilee birthday anniversary coming up on Friday, January 24, 2024”.

Powerful further wrote: “there is no doubt that Ejiofor has carved a nitch for himself in his modus operandi in his career as a legal practitioner and defender of the defenceless by standing firm and resolute in the defence of the oppressed and incarcerated innocent members of IPOB, which has so far culminated in the release of many members of the group who are struggling to emancipate the entire people of Biafra”.

“At one time, he fearlessly and courageously took up the defense of our indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu when many of his contemporaries were afraid to come nearer. He has been able to secure the release of many of our members even on probono basis and at the same time took up the gauntlet when and where it matters most”.

“Like an Igbo adage which says: Agbacha Oso Aguo Mile (after the race the mile will be counted), we shall meet him on the day of reckoning”.

“Once again, we say happy birthday anniversary to our ebulient and courageous defence counsel as the struggle continues until victory is ascertained. The sky must surely be his limit. Unlike the corrupt elements in our midst, Ejiofor has remained incorruptible so far and we urge him to stand by it throughout the struggle until we get to the promised land”.

In his own felicitation, Barrister Obioma Ezenwobodo, LLM, a one time Chairman of NBA, Garki branch wrote: “I wish Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq. (KSC) Onowu-Okwuluora a big happy 50th Years Golden Jubilee. We join you in thanking God for attaining such a golden age despite various life challenges. On this day, I celebrate you for all your advocacies and humanitarian works to project high the aspirations of your people”.

“As you continue on this selfless journey, may I join in praying for more good health, security and prosperity. May God continue to bless you exceedingly, Sir”.

Ozekhome, SAN,OFR,LL.D, in his own felicitation entitled: “a golden milestone: honouring Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a man who loaded his half century with uncommon achievements”,

wrote: “Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq, is a bubbling and effervescent young man whose knowledge of the law has depth and breadth”.

“I have decided to celebrate you through this short tribute on this remarkable occasion of your 50th birthday. I celebrate a man whose entire life epitomizes courage, resilience, audacity, bravery, empathy and an unwavering commitment to the attainment of justice, fairness, peace and the rule of law”.

“This milestone is not therefore only a celebration of your golden age that turned you into a quinquagenarian, but also a recognition of your relentless dedication to the ideals that define a just,fair and equitable society”.

As a counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, you worked closely with me as the lead counsel, day and night, occasionally up to 3am in the morning. You demonstrated extraordinary courage in your advocacy for the rights and freedoms of our client”.

“We worked doggedly for the cause of our client, notching up victory after victory in most of the courts we crusaded his cause before. I witnessed, firsthand, your tenacity of purpose in the face of daunting challenges and threats to ur life by people who did not believe in our just cause. Notwithstanding these challenges and threats to your life and property, you remained resolute in your pursuit of justice and human rights”.

“Your many attributes which include your unusual resilience, compassion and strong ethical standards, have endeared you to many, including me. This is a testament to your deep conviction that every individual is entitled to social justice and fair representation regardless of the adversities they face”.

“As an exampler of a deep researcher, your legal prowess and steadfast pursuit of justice have not only brought global attention to the plight of your client, but have also underscored the importance of respecting citizens’ rights and upholding the rule of law in a democratic society. Your sustained good works have inspired many to believe in the possibility of a fair and equitable judicial system, even when the odds initially seem insurmountable”.

“You have carved a niche for yourself as a fearless advocate for the oppressed and repressed. I have personally observed that your name has become a household name because of your involvement in the defence of marginalized communities and individuals whose voices might otherwise have gone unheard.These good deeds have rightly earned you widespread respect both from within and outside the legal community”.

“I know your law firm known to be a respected one known for excellence and integrity (I.C. Ejiofor & Co,Ugochinyere Chambers), which means the treasure my Chi gave me). I know it as a leading law firm of legal practitioners and Notaries Public, having its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, with a branch Office in Nnewi, Anambra State”.

“You are surely a beacon of hope for those who strive for peace and social justice. Indeed, your commitment to non-violence and dialogue as pathways to lasting solutions demonstrates your strong belief in the power of unity and understanding to resolve even the most complex of conflicts. To be specific, the several pro bono services rendered voluntarily, including defending the indigent and hundreds of unarmed citizens unjustly arraigned by the State on baseless grounds have endeared you to many. You are indeed a treasure from your Chi”.

“Furthermore, your virtues extend beyond legal practice.Your unwavering stance on issues of social justice has not only inspired many but has also contributed to the broader discourse on human rights and the rule of law in Nigeria and beyond. Your work demonstrates a rare combination of intellectual rigor and moral fortitude-qualities that have made you a beacon of hope for many”.

“As you celebrate this golden milestone, may you find renewed strength and inspiration to continue your noble endeavors. May your days be filled with good health, happiness and the relentless support of those who believe in the values you uphold. On behalf of all who sincerely admire your rare courage and dedication to the cause you believe in, I wish you a happy and memorable 50th birthday. May the years ahead be as impactful and inspiring as those behind you.Happy Birthday, Ifeanyi”.

Barr. Prince Uche Darlington Okeke, PHD in view, LLM, LLB (London), BL, Bsc., wrote: “Happy 50th Birthday to Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the courageous and indefatigable lawyer of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB”.

“As you mark this milestone, we celebrate your unwavering dedication to justice, human rights, and the pursuit of freedom for your people. Your selflessness, expertise, and unshakeable commitment to the IPOB’s cause and the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have earned you a special place in the hearts of many”.

“May this new chapter of your life bring you continued strength, wisdom, and success in your endeavours. Congratulations, Barrister Ejiofor! May your birthday be filled with joy, love, and celebrations”.

Meantime, as part of activities marking the golden jubilee birthday proper, the celebrant, Ejiofor has scheduled to visit IDP camp near Games Village Estate, Abuja with some gift items on Friday, January 24.

The visit to the IDP camp will be followed by a special Golden Jubilee Birthday Thanksgiving on Sunday, January 26 at the Basilica of Grace Church, Archdeaconry Headquarters, Gudu District, Abuja.