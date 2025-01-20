Governor Bala Mohammed and Bauchi State Government Partners with Pure Jane Honey Company to Empower Youths through Modern Beekeeping Training

By: Daure David

In a significant step towards empowering the youth and promoting sustainable agricultural practices, the Bauchi State Government, through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Office, has partnered with Pure Jane Honey Company to organize a 10-day training program on modern beekeeping techniques. The training, aimed at equipping youths with valuable skills for sustainable livelihoods, was officially opened by the Director-General of the SDGs Office, Mrs. Lydia John Shehu Gar.

The event, which took place at the Jolly Guest Inn Bauchi, saw the participation of over 60 youths from various parts of Bauchi State. The training covers a range of practical topics, including the fundamentals of bee keeping, hive management, honey extraction, and the business aspects of bee keeping, with a focus on how to turn beekeeping into a profitable enterprise.

Mrs. Lydia John Shehu Gar, in her address during the opening ceremony, emphasized the importance of youth involvement in agriculture as a means of addressing unemployment, poverty, and food insecurity in the state. She noted that beekeeping offers a unique opportunity for young people to engage in an environmentally sustainable and economically viable venture. “This training is not just about learning how to keep bees; it’s about creating opportunities for our youth to develop skills that will help them build a brighter future,” she said.

The collaboration with Pure Jane Honey Company, a recognized leader in the local honey production industry, ensures that the training is rooted in practical, real-world knowledge. The company’s representatives, including experienced beekeepers and trainers, have been providing hands-on training and guidance to participants throughout the course. They have also shared insights into the potential market for honey and bee products, helping the youths understand the economic benefits of beekeeping.

Bee-keeping is an industry that has gained global attention due to its environmental benefits and the growing demand for honey, beeswax, and other bee-related products. If Nigeria were to export 2,000 tones of honey produced annually, that would fetch the nation 200 to 240 million naira per year.

It remains an underdeveloped sector with enormous growth potential. By introducing young people to modern techniques in beekeeping, the Bauchi State Government hopes to contribute to both economic development and environmental sustainability.

The training program is part of the Bauchi State Government’s broader effort to support youth engagement in agriculture, align with the SDGs, and create a new generation of skilled entrepreneurs. The skills gained from this program are expected to help the participants establish beekeeping businesses, create jobs for others, and contribute to the state’s agricultural growth.

In closing, Mrs. Lydia John Shehu Gar reiterated the government’s commitment to continuing initiatives that foster economic independence and long-term growth for the youth. She encouraged participants to make the most of the opportunity, acquire knowledge, and use the skills to make meaningful contributions to their communities and the state at large.

As the training progresses, it is expected that these youths will gain the expertise needed to harness the potential of beekeeping, leading to the growth of this sector in Bauchi State and contributing to the achievement of the SDGs in the region.