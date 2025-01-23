Governor’s SA, Others Fingered – As Land Grabbing Scandal Rocks Uzodinma Administration

A scandal of monumental proportions is currently rocking the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma in Imo State, as a clandestine land grabbing operation involving top government officials and military personnel threatens to tarnish the government’s reputation. The land in question, a massive palm plantation located at Ogburuzo Ogwu along the Owerri-Port Harcourt Road in Oguta, has a well-documented history of legal ownership that has now been upended by a web of corruption.

In Suit Number SC/250/2005, the Supreme Court of Nigeria dismissed an appeal filed by Paulinus Chukwu and others, affirming that Matthew Akpelu is the rightful and authentic owner of the land in question. The apex court upheld the judgment delivered by Justice Njiribeako of the Imo State High Court sitting in Oguta on October 28, 1996, a ruling that had already firmly established Akpelu’s claim. The Supreme Court, in its ruling, praised the judgement of the lower court, stating that its decision to reverse any irregularities and remedy the situation was in line with justice. The court also imposed a fine of N100,000 on the appellants, directing that it be paid to Akpelu as costs. This ruling was expected to put to rest any disputes regarding the ownership of the land.

However, in a shocking betrayal of public trust, members of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration have allegedly conspired to facilitate the illegal seizure and sale of this land. The scandal allegedly began with Chief Callistus CJK, a real estate figure who had close ties with former Governor Rochas Okorocha, and is now said to be working with the current administration’s political machinery. In a move that has left many in disbelief, CJK reportedly approached the Special Adviser to Governor Uzodimma on Political Matters, Enyinna Onuegbu, with a plan to secretly grab the land.

Narrating their ordeal,the victim said,”the special Adviser, instead of upholding the rule of law, is alleged to have tacitly supported CJK to illegally appropriate the land. To further facilitate the operation, Onuegbu enlisted the help of the Surveyor General of the State, as well as the Governor’s in-law, ensuring that the plot had the full backing of influential figures within the state’s corridors of power. With the necessary legal and administrative processes circumvented, the group took a bold step — hiring military personnel to intimidate the legitimate landowners, and force them off their land.

“The conspirators then moved forward with a systematic process of land allocation, effectively dividing and selling the once legally protected property. This operation, involving high-ranking officials, military muscle, and a network of corrupt actors, has exposed the level of corruption and insubordination in the administration and the Governor’s lack of control over the activities of the close associates. For a regime that had previously publicly committed to fighting land racketeering and illegal land seizures across the state, this is one crime too many”.

The brazen nature of this land grabbing operation has been described as a direct violation of the Supreme Court’s ruling, which upheld the rights of the rightful owner, Matthew Akpelu. By going behind closed doors to orchestrate this criminal deal, these government officials are not only disrespecting the rule of law but also undermining the legitimacy of the government’s own fight against land racketeering.

The ongoing scandal has ignited outrage among the people of Imo State, with many accusing the government of turning a blind eye to corruption within its ranks. Critics argue that this incident further undermines the government’s credibility, especially after it has claimed to be actively combating land-related corruption. Instead, what is emerging is a shocking contrast between the administration’s public promises and the clandestine dealings conducted by those in positions of power.

This controversy has also prompted questions about the role of the military in enforcing illegal activities in the state. The involvement of military personnel, known for their high-handedness, adds a disturbing dimension to the unfolding drama, casting doubt on the state government’s ability to rein in corruption at the highest levels.

Legal experts, civil society organizations, and concerned Imo residents are now calling for a thorough investigation into the matter. They have urged both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to intervene, conduct a full-scale inquiry, and hold those responsible accountable. Many have expressed fears that this scandal, if left unchecked, could further erode trust in the government and encourage a culture of impunity.

Meanwhile, the rightful landowners have expressed shock and disappointment at the turn of events, describing the situation as a direct assault on justice.

When contacted,CJK Calistus feigned ignorance of the issues raised and knowledge of any subsisting court judgement.According him,he was only recently invited by the community to help them develop the land.The discussion is still on.