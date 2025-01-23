Anambra Women To Protest Alleged Murder Of Married Woman By Husband

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Women from Orifite Community in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state are to protest the alleged killing of their sister by her husband from Abagana Community in Njikoka local government area of the state.

Recall that an Abagana man Sunday Nwanna while quelling with his wife Ifeoma Nwanna from Orifite poured fuel on her and set her ablaze which led to her ultimate death.

Speaking to reporters in Awka the leader of Orifite women in Awka Dr Mrs Helen Obi stated that ;

“We condemn the gruesome murder of our sister by Mrs Ifeaoma Nwanna in it’s entity because it did no go down well with us and we are going to lead a protest to show our anger over that dastardly act ”

“Our protest is tagged “Let Our Women Breath” which is aimed at saving our women all over the world from domestic violence ”

Obi who is a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law in Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka contended that ;

“The era of a woman being stigmatized because a woman left her marriage for the sake of her life is gone and instead of trying to manage the situation when you have seen manifest signs of looming domestic violence you take a work” she said.

Obi announced their total support to Dr Nonye Soludo the wife of the governor for ensuring that she would see to the route of the matter commending her for her concern.

“We laud the first lady Dr Nonye Soludo for her concern over the matter and she has our support to that effect “she said.

Dr Mrs Helen Obi however warned women to be mindful of their statements and utterances to their husbands noting that such statements always trigger off domestic violence.

“Please our women be careful and mindful of what you say or do because it is capable of causing domestic violence and you should also know that he is a human being and has emotions and may react negatively ” she said.

Obi announced that the Anambra state government has established Courts for domestic violence and not the regular Court for speedy dispensation of justice as well as Courts for the abuse of children urging the public to liverage on them .