Governor Fubara Visits Bauchi to Condole with Senator Bala Mohammed Over Loss of Stepmother

By: Daure David

His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, has arrived in Bauchi for a condolence visit to the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, following the recent loss of his stepmother. Governor Fubara, in a show of solidarity, expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the grieving Senator and his family during this difficult time.

Upon his arrival at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, Governor Fubara was warmly received by the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Auwal Jatau, along with other dignitaries. The visit underscores the strong bond of friendship and mutual support within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and serves as a demonstration of the party’s commitment to standing with its members in moments of personal loss.

Further details of the visit are expected to be released as events unfold.