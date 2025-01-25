Another Victim of Insecurity to Be Buried in Anambra Next Week

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Barely one week after the burial of Rev. Fr. Tobias Okonkwo, a cleric with the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, who was gunned down by some unidentified hoodlums in Anambra State, a bereaved family of another victim of insecurity has announced the burial arrangements of their daughter, who was also killed by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums in the state.

This is coming as the Onyekwelu family of Amorji Village in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, officially released announced the burial poster of their daughter, Ifeoma Onyekwelu, a banker who was gruesomely murdered by suspected kidnappers despite a ransom payment.

Ms. Onyekwelu, a staff member of Polaris Bank, was kidnapped on December 13, 2024, in the Onitsha area of Anambra State and held in captivity for days. Her abductors later contacted her family, demanding a ransom.

Sources further revealed that the kidnappers were later paid a whopping sum of N25 million in two installments, for Ms. Onyekwelu’s release; but after receiving the ransom, they tragically murdered her in the mid January, blindfolded and dumped her lifeless body near Ideani Junction, along the Nnobi-Alor Road in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

Information reaching us has it that the bereaved family, has, however, recently announced the burial activities of the murdered banker.

According to the burial poster signed by Sir Stephen Onyekwelu, the young banker will be laid to rest on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

The schedule of activities in the burial poster indicate that her body will lie in state at her family compound in Amorji Village, Agulu, at 8:00 a.m., followed by a burial service at St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Amorji Village, Agulu, at 9:00 a.m, with interment following immediately after the service; while an outing service holds at the same church on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8:00 a.m.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that Ms. Onyekwelu is survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunties, cousins, in-laws, among other relatives.