ANAMBRA: Udo Ga-Achi Arrests Member of Notorious Gang That Kidnapped, Killed Woman After Collecting Ransom (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A member of a notorious gang has been apprehended by the operatives of the newly-launched security outfit in Anambra State, Agụnechemba (popularly known as Operation Udo Ga-Achi).

The suspect, identified as Ekene Onyemekariri, who hails from Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state, was apprehended in one of the recent operations of the security squad.

This was corroborated by a video that has gone viral on social media, showing the suspect being interrogated by the security operatives that arrested him.

According to the information revealed during the interrogation, the suspect, who is said to be a member of the notorious gang terrorizing the Orumba and Nnewi axis of the state, was involved in a recent kidnap of a woman and her son in the state.

Although, this reporter, Izunna Okafor, is yet to confirm the identities of the said victims, the information gathered from the interrogation revealed that Ekene Onyemekariri, the now-arrested suspect, was among the person sent by the gang to carry the victim and her son from the park.

It was, however, alleged that the gang, after extorting over ten million naira ransom from the victims’ family, still went on to kill woman.

Although, during the interrogation, the suspect claimed that he did not know how much ransom the victims paid and what transpired thereafter; he, however, confessed that he received a share of hundred thousand naira (N100,000) from that operation.

Watch the video below: