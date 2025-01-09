Governor Bala Sacks Five Commissioners, nominates eight new 

From Ahmad saka, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has sacked five commissioners in a sudden cabinet reshuffle and he nominated eight people as new commissioners.

A statement issued to newsmen in Bauchi by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado early Tuesday said

“The affected commissioners are Dr. Jamila Muhammad Dahiru, Ministry of Education; Barr. Abubakar Abdulhameed Bununu, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs; Comrade Usman Danturaki, Ministry of Information and Communication, Professor Simon Madugu Yalams, Ministry of Agriculture and Alhaji Yakubu Ibrahim Hamza, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Societal Reorientation”.

Gidado said “In a strategic effort to reinvigorate governance and ensure optimal service delivery to the people of Bauchi State, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, has approved the reconstitution of his cabinet. In that respect, five commissioners were dropped,” the statement said.

“The governor has, however, forwarded eight names to the State Assembly to be screened as commissioners”.

He said “The new prospective commissioners include Hon. Isa Babayo Tilde and Dr. Mohammed Lawal Rimin Zayam from Toro Local Government (LG), Abdullahi Mohammed from Misau LG and Dr. Bala Musa Lukshi from Dass LG. Others are Usman Usman Shehu from Shira LG, Iliyasu Aliyu Gital and Prof. Titus Saul Ketkukah from Tafawa Balewa LG and Hon Adamu Babayo Gabarin from Darazo LG”.

Last Month Bauchi State Secretary to the State Government Barrister Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim had earlier resigned but reasons for the resignation were not made public.

Governor Bala has already appointed Alhaji. Aminu Hammayo as the new Secretary to the State Government,

who was until his appointment was the state commissioner for budget and economic planning.

The statement added that the move was part of the governor’s commitment to injecting new ideas and energy into governance, in line with his vision of strengthening the machinery of government in the state.