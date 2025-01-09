8.4 C
Anambra massacre: Ihiala monarch curses killer gunmen, declares 4-day mourning period for slain kingsmen

S/East
Over 2000 gets treatment in MUTA's health fair in Benue
By Chuks Eke
The traditional ruler of Ihiala community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Thomas Obidiegwu has declared a four-day  mourning and prayers period for one of their illustrious sons and Kingsman, Chief Donatus  Onuchukwu and  nine others who were brutally massacred at the Onuchukwu’s family residence during preparations for the burial of their late mother, Mrs. Bridget  Onuchukwu at Umuike Ubahuekwem Ihiala.
The declaration came amidst curses by Igwe Obidigwe against the killer gunmen, even as he prayed for the repose of the souls of the Innocent victims.
Onuchukwu and nine others, including security operatives had been mowed down by the vitious gunmen during last week’s brutal attack by yet to be identified gunmen at the Ubahuekwem village of Ihiala.
But in his mourning notice signed by his Palace Secretary, Barr.  Emmanuel Mkpo and made available to newsmen in Awka on Tuesday, Igwe Obidiegwu noted that the mourning period started on  Monday January 6 and would end on Thursday, January 9, 2025.
According to the statement, during the mourning period, a minute of silence would be observed at all public events and gatherings in Ihiala as a tribute to the victims who lost their lives in the heinous attack.
In addition,  the statement continued, a comprehensive profiling  of residents of the community would be conducted across all villages of Ihiala to ensure proper identification of residents, and at the same time promote heightened vigilance within the community as part of measures to  address security concerns in the area.
The monarch however commended the promt and  swift actions taken by the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and his declaration of a state of emergency on challenges of  insecurity in Ihiala town as well as his pledge for full support to all initiatives  aimed  at restoring peace and security, in the area.
The statement further  assured that  the people of Ihiala stand united and would continue to support  Governor Solido’s efforts toward ensuring that  justice is served, while fostering long-term peace and safety in the town.
Igwe Obidiegwu recalled that the Ihekamba Onuchukwu family  of Umuike Ubahuekwem Ihiala, has long been recognized for their significant contributions toward the development of Ihiala community in particular, Anambra state and Nigeria in general.
