From Nnenna Mba- Abakaliki

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has commended members of the National Assembly from Ebonyi State, for ensuring the welfare of their constituents as top priority.

Nwifuru stated this on Saturday during the Thanksgiving Service and Empowerment programme organized by the Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone, Sen Kenneth Eze, held at Amagu, Ezza South LGA, Ebonyi State.

The Governor said, for the first time, all National Assembly members from the State, are doing exceptionally well, especially in human empowerment, infrastructure development and good relationship with the people.

He also praised the cooperation and unity that exist among the Lawmakers despite Party differences, describing it as the first of its kind.

“At this particular point in time, God blessed Ebonyi State with good leaders at the National Assembly. For the first time, that all our National Assembly members are doing exceptionally well in the area of Human empowerment, infrastructure development and good relationship with the people.

“The members of the National Assembly are very unassuming and more importantly, the cooperation and unity that exist among them, despite that they are in different political parties. They don’t have time to gossip against themselves.”

“They are doing very well and we have nothing against them. And as a leader of the Party, I will not be the one to start generating crisis in my house and I won’t be ready to fund crisis in my house”, the Governor said.

He urged those warming up to replace the Lawmakers in the next election to wait, as he would not be a party to stopping any of the Lawmakers from going back in 2027, except the person uses his hand to stop himself.

“So, you need to wait. If God says that any of the National Assembly members will not go back, it’s not going to be your making but theirs. Anybody that God doesn’t want back, God will package it in such a way that none of us will be blamed, because, I don’t want to be blamed.

“I won’t reject going for a second tenure, so I won’t stop any other person from going for a second tenure”, Governor Nwifuru concluded.

He urged those that have commenced consultation ahead of the 2027 to have a rethink, as according to him, the time is still too far.

“It’s too early to start discussing 2027 now. So, don’t start now to waste your money and time doing consultation”, he advised.

Senator Kenneth Eze in his speech, said he initiated the empowerment programme to complement the efforts of the Governor who he said had rolled out so many empowerment programmes for the people of Ebonyi State since he assumed office.

He thanked the Governor for honoring the invitation despite his tight schedules, saying, he won’t take it for granted.

“I thank you immensely for making our time to honor me, very significant for honoring me, I won’t take it for granted .I know how tight your schedules are, but you still sacrificed your time to be here, to honor me. Your Excellency, I want to say that the host of angels of God will honor you, all the days of your life”, Eze said.

Eze further assured the Governor that the people of the zone, would replicate his love for them through their massive vote for him, come 2027 election.

Stakeholders who spoke at the event including the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi; Member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency, Hon Chinedu Ogah; the State Chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha; former member of House of representatives, Hon Lazarus Ogbee; and the Retired Chief Judge of the State High Court, Justice Aloy Nwankwo, commended Senator Eze for offering quality representation to the people of Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone.

Items distributed by Senator Eze include: 14 Mini Buses, 2 Toyota Sienna Cars, 4 Toyota Corolla Cars, 100 Motorcycles , 40 Tricycles, 100 Grounding Machines, 100 Sewing Machines,150 Spraying Machines, 14 Big Freezers, 12 Laptops for Students,10,000 bags of Rice 5kg, 100 bags of 25kg rice, 50 bags of 50kg rice, 2000 bags of fertilizer

and 100 cartons of liquid fertilizer, Thousands of Exercise books for schools across the zone, among other items.