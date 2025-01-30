8.4 C
Gov Mohammed Signs Executive Order to Combat Exploitation Against Child Trafficking

N/East
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has taken a significant step toward curbing child abduction and trafficking by signing Executive Order 002, 2025.

This directive, Mohammed said, is part of his administration’s broader efforts to strengthen community safety and protect vulnerable children.

The order comes in the wake of a recent operation that saw seven abducted children rescued from a trafficking syndicate in southeastern Nigeria.

Speaking, Mohammed commended the Nigerian Police, airport authorities, and state First Ladies for their instrumental role in bringing the children home safely.

The Executive Order introduces key measures to tackle child trafficking and improve safety across Bauchi State: Landlords: Required to profile and verify tenants’ identities before renting out properties. Community Heads:Tenants must report to their community leaders for proper identification and vetting and Transport Unions: Mandated to verify the identities of individuals traveling with children and report any suspicious behavior.

Governor Mohammed urged parents to be more vigilant in protecting their children and called on communities to take collective responsibility for ensuring safety.

He stressed the need for cooperation from landlords, tenants, community leaders, and transport unions in adhering to the new measures.

Governor Bala warned that violations of the Executive Order would attract penalties, emphasizing that no one is above the law.

He expressed hope that these measures would not only improve security but also make Bauchi State a safer place for business and investment.

