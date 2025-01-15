FRSC confirm 7 dead in Niger Road crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed Seven persons dead in a fatal road crash in Panti along Bida-Mokwa Road in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to the FRSC First Information Report (FIR), Kutigi Command, the crash occurred at about 18:09 hours on Monday at Panti, a location along the Bida-Kutigi road.

The report stated that two vehicles involved in the crash were, a Toyota Corolla with registration number ANW243AH, and a white Jack truck with an unknown registration number.

The truck was traveling from Lagos to Abuja, while the Toyota Corolla was heading from Batati to Kutigi (Jipkan).

The report indicated that a total of nine persons were involved in the crash, comprising of four males and five females.

Unfortunately, seven people lost their lives in the crash, including two males and five females.

The FRSC stated that the cause of the crash was attributed to speed, loss of control, and dangerous driving.

The corpses of the victims were taken to the General Hospital, Kutigi for confirmation and later handed over to their relatives for burial.

The wreckage of the vehicles were left in the custody of the MTD Kutigi Police Division.