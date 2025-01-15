8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Search
Subscribe

FRSC confirm 7 dead in Niger Road crash

N/Central
FRSC confirm 7 dead in Niger Road crash
Map of Niger State

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed Seven persons dead in a fatal road crash in Panti along Bida-Mokwa Road in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to the FRSC First Information Report (FIR), Kutigi Command, the crash occurred at about 18:09 hours on Monday at Panti, a location along the Bida-Kutigi road.

The report stated that two vehicles involved in the crash were, a Toyota Corolla with registration number ANW243AH, and a white Jack truck with an unknown registration number.

The truck was traveling from Lagos to Abuja, while the Toyota Corolla was heading from Batati to Kutigi (Jipkan).

The report indicated that a total of nine persons were involved in the crash, comprising of four males and five females.

READ ALSO  Benue Govt. Takes Steps To Address Herders/Farmers Clashes

Unfortunately, seven people lost their lives in the crash, including two males and five females.

The FRSC stated that the cause of the crash was attributed to speed, loss of control, and dangerous driving.

The corpses of the victims were taken to the General Hospital, Kutigi for confirmation and later handed over to their relatives for burial.

The wreckage of the vehicles were left in the custody of the MTD Kutigi Police Division.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Rivers Is Not Igbo, Don’t Incite Ethnic Crises In Rivers — Ijaw National Congress

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  NUJ Passes Vote Of Confidence On Gov Alia's CPS, Kula.

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.