Anambra JTF Neutralizes 5 Gunmen Razes Down Camp Recover Explosives

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Anambra”s Joint Task Force on Security JTF on Wednesday gunned down five suspected gunmen alleged to have been involved in kidnapping and armed robbery in Ufuma Community in Orumba North local government area.

The Task Force also recovered four explosive devices , two AK 47 riffles , one pomp action rifle and 75 volt battery during it’s operations in the area.

Recall that it is in the same Ufuma Community that two Rev Sisters who had since been released were kidnapped on the 7th of January this year by suspected gunmen in the area .

According to the release by the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga it stated that;

“A Joint Security Team comprising the Police, Military and other Security Agencies on 14th January 2025 by 12.30 pm successfully carried out an offensive operation against a suspected armed secessionist gang in Umugem road, Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area”

“The team neutralized five members of the armed group, while some others escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds”

“During the operation, the security team razed down the criminal camp and recovered four undetonated improvised explosive devices (IED), two AK47 assault rifles, one pump action gun, and one 75-volt battery with other incriminating items”

“The success of the operations is attributed to the collaboration and coordination among the various security agencies”

“Meanwhile, operations is still ongoing in the area for possible arrest of the fleeing gang members”

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police CP Nnaghe Obono Itam seeks greater cooperation of the people in the area for a patriotic involvement to *take back the space* and deny these criminal elements the space they use to cause tension in the State” he said.