Vandals Destroy 18 Power Towers in Just Five Days, Disrupting Electricity Supply

By: Daure David

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported that vandals have destroyed and stolen over 18 electricity towers across three states in a span of just five days, posing a significant challenge to the country’s power supply.

In a statement issued on Sunday, TCN’s spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, confirmed that the incidents, which occurred between January 9 and 14, 2025, affected critical infrastructure in Rivers, Abia, and Kano states.

The damages were uncovered during routine checks and have severely hampered the company’s ability to reliably supply electricity to Nigerians. According to TCN, the targeted towers play a crucial role in transmitting power to several franchise areas, and their destruction disrupts grid expansion plans aimed at improving the power sector.

In Rivers State, vandals targeted transmission towers along the Owerri/Ahoada 132kV line, compromising the stability of towers 146, 147, and 149 on January 14. Earlier, on January 10, routine inspections revealed extensive damage to towers 171 through 181, as well as tower 184, in the Port Harcourt Region.

Similarly, in Abia State, bolts, nuts, and other critical components were stolen from towers 160 to 162 along the Alaoji/Umuahia 132kV line on January 13, 2025, while repairs were underway.

Kano State was also hit by a destructive attack on January 9, with towers 105, 106, and 107 along the Katsina-Gazoua 132/33kV transmission line suffering significant damage that jeopardized their structural integrity, risking their collapse.

In a related incident, on January 17, TCN engineers discovered vandalized 132kV underground transmission cables near Millennium Park in Abuja. This act of vandalism disrupted power supply to the central area and surrounding regions.

TCN has condemned these acts as not only criminal but also a direct threat to national development. The company stressed that the constant destruction of its installations has strained its grid expansion efforts and led to substantial financial losses due to the cost of repairs.

“This ugly development poses a significant challenge to our operations,” TCN said in its statement. “We have increased security measures, stepped up patrols, and are collaborating with security agencies. However, we need the support of every Nigerian to help safeguard our power infrastructure.”

The company further called on communities hosting electricity installations to take collective responsibility for the protection of national assets. TCN emphasized that the vandals and those purchasing stolen materials are undermining the country’s progress and economic growth.

In the face of persistent vandalism, TCN has urged all Nigerians to join forces in the fight against the sabotage of the nation’s power network, which is critical to its socioeconomic development.

The TCN’s appeal for national unity comes as the financial burden of repairs and the increasing strain on the grid continue to hamper progress toward a more reliable electricity supply in the country.

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity around transmission towers and other electricity installations to local authorities to help curb this growing menace.