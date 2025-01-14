Ngige, Chris Uba in reconciliation mood at ex-Rep Ezenwankwo’s tripartite events

By Chuks Eke

It was a reunion of a sort for Senator Chris Ngige and his former godfather, Chief Chris Uba, as both of them showed a sign of reconciliation by way of constant exchange of pleasantries while sitting in same row during the celebration of tripartite events by former House of Representatives member, Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo, who represented Orumba North and South Federal Constituency.

The tripartite events that took place at Holy Trinity Cathedral Church, Nkwoagu, Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area, Anambra State, was preceded by a special church service presided over by His Eminence, Peter Ebere Cardinal Okpalaeke, Bishop of Ekwulobia Catholic Diocese.

Ngige and Uba were seen chating to the extent that both had on finishing what were served them, left same time with each in his own convoy to another undisclosed destination to the amazement of onlookers.

In his sermon during the church service to mark the tripartite events that included, Special thanksgiving, marriage silver jubilee and golden age birthday of Rep Ezenwankwo’s wife, Lolo Obiageli, Cardinal Okpalaeke stressed the need for love, peace and respect in families for a healthy society.

“For the challenges we are having today in the society we go back to the families. This Diocese of Ekwulobia has decided to focus on children. We have a mantra, catch them young and give to Christ. The health of the families determine the health of the nation/society. Consequence of failure in the families is also failure in the nation,” he affirmed.

On the essence of Thanksgiving he stated that, “Christ asked us to always give thanks to Him for what He did, so Okwudili Ezenwankwo and wife did the right thing by thanking God for keeping them up to this,” he further explained.

Also on hunger, the Cardinal said that blame should not entirely get to the government recalling that in those days people survive through agriculture and asked all to return to it.

“We will do ours and then government does its own, I directed that people should go back to farming. I even farm,” he explained.

Among those in attendance included, All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, national President, Hon. Sly Ezeokenwa, vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke- Ogene, Hon. Vincent Ekenedilichukwu Ofumere, who represented Oyi/Anyamelu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, President General, PG, Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, patron of ASMATA and President General of Ogidi Building Materials International market, Hon. Jude Nwankwo; National Coordinator of Ikemba Front, Hon. Arinzechukwu Awogu, among others.

Commending the couple, Ofumere, Okeke-Ogene and Awogu said, “It is blessing that the marriage lasted for 25 years. God has blessed the couple, the wife will keep on celebrating and God will give them wisdom,” he prayers”.

In his response, Ezenwankwo thanked all for being in attendance despite their tight schedules and prayed God to guard them safely back to their respective destinations.