Constitutional lawyer slams Kemi Badenoch over uncomplimentary remarks against Nigeria

By Chuks Eke

A constitutional lawyer and International law expert, Barrister Prince Uche Darlington Okeke has cautioned the leader of the United Kingdom, UK conservative party, Ms Kemi Badenoch over her unguarded utterances and uncomplementary remarks against her own country, Nigeria.

He said as a fellow Nigerian, Badenoch ought to have guarded her utterances at all times to avoid reducing her own country into a laughing stock just because she is privileged to be residing in the UK.

In a press statement issued to newsmen on Monday via WhatsApp, Barrister Prince Okeke, a Nigerian born British trained lawyer said he least expected such comment against her own country, Nigeria from an influential figure like Kemi.

Badenoch had in her first speech of the year, 2025 as the leader of the British Conservative Party, lampooned the Nigerian nation and it’s leaders when she declared: “I don’t want Britain to be like ‘poor’ Nigeria where ‘terrible government destroys lives”.

Continuing, Badenock further declared: “I grew up in a poor country, and I watched my relatively wealthy family become poorer and poorer and poorer despite working harder as their money disappeared with inflation”.

She also tagged Nigeria police personnel as ‘armed robbers’ who intimidate the citizens they are employed to protect with their guns.

But reacting to the statement, Prince Uche Darlington Okeke noted that her comments were not only disappointing but also highlight the need for public figures to respect international law and promote cultural sensitivity and understanding.

Accirding to Okeke, “as a leader and as well as the shadow Prime Minister of UK, it is essential to recognize the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter. Meddling into the internal affairs of another country can have serious consequences, including damaging bilateral relationship and undermining global stability”.

“The principle of non-interference in international law, as stated in Article 2(7) of the United Nations Charter, prohibits countries and their leaders from interfering in the internal affairs of other nations”, said the constitutional lawyer.

“Badenoch’s comments also violate the African Union’s Non-Aggression and Common Defence Pact, which emphasizes the importance of non-interference in the internal affairs of member states”.

“Furthermore, cultural sensitivity and understanding are crucial in today’s interconnected world. Public figures have a responsibility to promote respectful dialogue and avoid perpetuating negative stereotypes or biases. This includes being mindful of the historical and cultural context of the countries they comment on”.

“In addition, her statements are divisive and inflammatory, and they undermine Nigeria’s global significance and contributions. As a leader, she should promote unity, understanding, and respect for diversity rather than perpetuating negative stereotypes and fueling discord”.

“In this case, Badenoch’s comments not only demonstrate a lack of cultural sensitivity but also disregard the progress Nigeria has made in recent years. As a public figure, she has a responsibility to promote a more nuanced and accurate understanding of other countries and their people”.

“She must appreciate the importance of respecting international law, promoting cultural sensitivity, and understanding the diversity of nations and cultures. By so doing, we can foster greater cooperation, tolerance, and peace in our increasingly interconnected world”, argued Prince Uche Darlington Okeke.