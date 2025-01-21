Agunechemba Security Squad Arrests Scores Rescue Victims, Smashes Kidnappers Den Destroys 2 Building In Anambra 

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The recently launched Operation Udo Ga Chi Security Outfit in Anambra state popularly known as Agunechemba has smashed Kidnappers Den and hideout and arrests scores of supects and release victims at Isiagu Community in Awka South local government area.

Also the two buildings where kidnap victims are kept awaiting payment of ransoms were also destroyed by the security outfit as the landlords have ultimately forfeited those properties to the state government.

According to reports the security operatives acted on the information made available to them by members of the public about suspected activities of strangers in the area.

It was also gathered that the landlords of the two buildings were in the know of what has been going on in their respective house but failed to report to the police or any security agency.

Confirming this development the Special Adviser to Gov Charles Soludo of Community Security Prince Kenneth Emeakayi said that the activities of the security outfit are in line with the laid down laws of the state.

“We are here at Isiagu Community in Awka South local government area of Anambra state where we discovered that these two buildings have been hideouts for Kidnappers and this is where they keep their victims while waiting for ransoms tobe paid ”

“From investigations and findings some of the kidnap victims that regained their freedom confirmed that even the landlords of the two buildings are awear of what has been going on in their buildings but they refused to report to the police or any security agency ”

“And in line with the laws of Anambra state any building found to be harbouring kidnappers would be forfeited by the landlord and the building would ultimately be destroyed and the land becomes the property of the Anambra state government ”

Emeakayi however advised landlords who do not leave at their buildings to ensure the type of tenants leaving in their houses adding that they must not hesitate to report such suspicious persons or group of persons to the appropriate authorities for necessary actions .

Emeakayi however failed to disclose the number of suspects that were arrested or the whereabout of the affected landlords promising to make them public after investigations are concluded.

He also confirmed that some of the gang members are on the run but was quick to add that the outfit is keeping Intel on them .

Recall that the Udo Ga Chi Security Outfit was launch last Saturday by Gov Charles Soludo flagging off the kenetic and non kinetic approach towards fighting insecurity in Anambra state.