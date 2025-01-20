In Anambra, Oyi Council Boss Takes Delivery of New Motorcycles from Ebubechukwuzo to Boost Security

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Mayor of Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon. Emma Nweke, over the weekend, took delivery of five brand new motorcycles donated by the founder of the EbubeChukwuzo Foundation, Chief James Ndubuisi Olieh to Oyi Council Strike Force Team, to boost security of lives and property.

Presenting the motorcycles, delegates from the Foundation, led by the President General of Umunya Development Union, Chief Chinedu Gilbert Ekwugha, congratulated and commended the Oyi Council Mayor, Hon. Nweke, for his remarkable achievements across communities in his first 100 days in office as the Executive Chairman of the council, applauding his dedicated service and progressive leadership.

He emphasized that the donation by the Foundation was aimed at not only transforming the security architecture of the entire council for the best, but also providing a more proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of lives and properties of citizens and residents of community in Oyi.

Responding, Dr. Nweke expressed his gratitude to the donor, Chief Olieh for his unwavering support, and emphasized that such contributions not only enhance the operational capacity of the local security forces but also reignite community spirit of collective responsibility for peace, progress and development of the entire Council Area.

While affirming that the new motorcycles will go a long way in facilitating the response of the security operatives to crimes in the local government area and the arrest of suspects in the local government, he also pledged to ensure that the motorcycles are well utilized for their original purpose.

The Local Government Mayor also urged the residents of Oyi to take inspiration from the altruistic initiatives of the Ebubechukwuzo Foundation, encouraging everyone to participate actively in local security efforts by queuing into the Public Private Community Partnership (PPCP) model of the Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo Administration towards enhancing developments through joint collaborations, in order to make Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland, as envisioned by the Governor.

He highlighted the critical role of private sector involvement in public safety, while also re-emphasizing that the gesture signifies the unity and determination of the Oyi communities to work together for a brighter and safer future.

It was gathered that before now, the benefactor, Chief Olieh had (during the last Christmas celebration), donated N10 million to support ongoing developmental strides of the Umunya Development Union; and also pledged to sponsor a project worth N50 million or above for the community, as may be chosen by them; among other numerous humanitarian and philanthropic gestures he has championed and still champions through his Foundation.