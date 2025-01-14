Benue Govt. Takes Steps To Address Herders/Farmers Clashes

By Emmanuel Antswen

Makurdi, Jan. 14, 2025 (NAN) The Benue State Government has taken steps to address the incessant herders/farmers clashes and other challenges associated with livestock development.

Dr. Aondoakaa Asambe, Director-General (D-G), Bureau of Livestock Development and Transboundary Animal Diseases Control, said on Tuesday in Makurdi that Gov. Hyacinth Alia is determined to ensure peaceful coexistence of farmers and herders.

Asamabe said that in order to resolve the lingering clashes and entrench enduring peace, the bureau began engagement with stakeholders in the livestock sector to get firsthand insight into immediate and remote causes of the challenges.

The D-G, who met with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Benue State Chapter, said that the information so gathered would help in the formulation of policies and projects that address the fundamental issues undermining livestock development.

He commended the members for their candour and acknowledged the depth of the challenges facing the sector.

Asambe, however, urged them to collaborate with the authorities to identify and expose criminal elements that might hide under the association in the guise of herders to perpetrate crimes.

The D-G emphasised that the cooperation was critical for ensuring access to interventions such as vaccinations, veterinary services, and improved animal husbandry practices.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the current federal and state governments to resolving the issues, which he said led to the establishment of the bureau.

“The bureau will carry out a comprehensive data capture of stakeholders in the livestock sector and also conduct animal census and give each animal a tag to reduce criminality.

“It will facilitate the establishment of ranches, breeding centres, and abattoirs to enhance the livestock value chain, particularly for beef and meat production.

“Mobilise your members to participate in the planned initiatives while ensuring that criminal elements are excluded.

“This meeting is the beginning of a peace process in Benue, and I am optimistic about the future of livestock development and harmonious coexistence,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Ibrahim Galma, Secretary General, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Benue Chapter, commended the government for engaging them over the challenges.

Galma said that the conflicts have led to loss of lives, destruction of property, and displacement of many residents.

The secretary said the association was facing several challenges, among which included the prevalence of livestock diseases.

“We are also facing issues of cattle rustling, leading to loss of animals and members to criminal activities.

“Because of the incessant attacks in the state and its resultant effects, there is no trust between herders and farmers.