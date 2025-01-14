ESONA raises alarm over level of insecurity In Anambra

…calls on soludo to declare state of emergency In 15 LGAs

By Chuks Eke

Elders and Stakeholders of Non-Indigenes of Anàmbra State, ESONA, has raised an alarm over the continued state of insecurity in the state.

The group which spoke through their leadership, Alhaji Abubukar Sani, Chairman, and Chief Adebayo Adewusi, Secretary respectively, asked the Governor to declare state of emergency in at least 15 out of the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State, lamenting that even Onitsha which hitherto was believed to be a safe haven has come under the attack of kidnappers and other criminals.

They said the criminals in the State have no respect for any individual, lamenting that for over two weeks, the retired Anglican Archbishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Godwin Okpala who was abducted at Ezinifite in Aguata Local Government Area of the State had been kept in their den allegedly located at Umunze /Ogbunka axis in Orumba South council area of the state.

The group mentioned Ogbunka, Umunze, Ajali,and other communities of Orumba North and South Local Government Areas as no go area in the State which should include in the State of emergency.

“Ezinifite, Uga. Umuchu and other communities in Aguata Local Government Area of the State, they said, should also be among those which State Government should declare State of emergency”.

“In Ogbaru Local Government Area, said the group which has been declared safe havens for the kidnappers with towns like Ogbe-Ukwu in near Iyiowa,Okoti; Ogwu-Aniocha, Ossomalla, Atani and other communities are under their control”.

“In Ihiala Local Government Area towns like Mbosi, Azia, Uli, Amorka and some parts of Okija are seriously under control of the kidnappers”.

“Other Local Government Areas where State of emergency should be declared according to the group, include Nnewi South, where communities like Ukpor, Osumenyi among others have come under the attack of kidnappers and criminals”.

“Achalla, Mgbakwu and other communities of Awka North are not left out as they are prone to these bad criminals, just as Awka South communities are not equally safe”.

Other areas are Nsugbe, Nkwelle abd other communities in Oyi Local Government Area. Fegge in Onitsha South and Odoakpu are not left out. 3-3 in Onitsha North. Communities in Idemili North and South Local Government Areas are also prone to attack of these hoodlums. They are Abatete,Nkpor, Ogidi, Obosi, Oba, Ojoto and others.

Also not left out are communities in Ekwusigo Local Government Areas like Ozubulu, Oraifite among others.

The group however stated that the most fragile Local Governments in the state are communities in Orumba South, Ogbaru, Onitsha South, Ihiala, Oyi,and Awka South Local Government Areas.

They said the way out of this security logjam is to create joint operations team made up of the personnel of the Armed Forces, Police, Civil Defence, members of Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG and DSS operatives in these Local Governments.

Each of them, ESONA said, should contribute 50 men bringing the total number to about 250.

“They can chase these criminals bomber to bomber and rout them out of the State”said the group but stated that the State Government should adequately equip them, provide them with incentives such as insurance and logistics