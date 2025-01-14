Ex-Anambra market leader gets prestigious ‘Ozo’ chieftaincy title

By Chuks Eke

Former Chairman of Bakery Materials International Market, Ogbunike in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state, Chief Barrister Chukwudi Nwokediuko has been conferred with a prestigious Ozo Chieftaincy title of Ozo Ezeana of his home town, Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Nwokediuko, also a one-time President-General, PG of Odume Obosi Central Landlords Association in Idemili North Local Government Area and a patron of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Anambra state council, was conferred with the Ozo title by Ndi Nze Na Ozo society of Neni led by Ichie Ezeana Ebekuedike.

Conferring him with the Ozo title at the weekend, Ichie Ebekuedike described Nwokediuko as an accomplished man with intellectual, having made his mark in various fields of human endeavours which earned him the prestigious Ozo Ezeana title.

Also describing him as a philanthropist to the core, a veteran legal practitioner and one-time Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Idemili Branch, Maurice Efobi Esq, stated that Nwokediuko has headed so many organizations prior to furthering his educational pursuit and graduated as a legal practitioner.

According to Efobi, “Nwokediuko is a lawyer in my office and we are here to encourage him. He has been a man of leadership. He has headed so many organizations and has been President General of Odume Central Landlords Association, Obosi and former chairman of Ezineni village, Neni community”.

“To pass through this stage he is into now, to be installed as Ozo, Efobi continued, it means he is wealthy because it involves a lot of money. This is come and eat. He is a good man and I know him as a generous person. He is a business man and at the same time a lawyer. While in business, he had the urge to go to school, to further his education and graduated as a lawyer”.

“I am part of the instrument that made him to read law and he is one of the intelligent lawyers in my office. For those that want to further their education but do not have money to do so, they should not lose hope for it will be achieved one day,” he assured.

Responding, Nwokediuko stated that he was initiated into the Ozo society by Ndi Nze Na Ozo society of Neni community as ‘Ozo Ezeana,” in recognition of his numerous achievements in the community.

“It is the highest title in Neni, so I am an Ichie now capped by the head of the Ndi Nze Na Ozo Neni, Ichie Ezeana Ebekuedike and with this honour given to me, I am barred from doing certain things like buying things in the market, keeping late hours, among others and must stand by the truth always.

“Apart from the chieftaincy title of Ozo Ezeana given to me by Ndi Nze na Ozo, I have three traditional names to myself and they are, Ezeana Akurienne, Ezeana Chinagbalu ogu and Ezeana Muo na akpalu ego. I also have the Ezeana Ogene Neni, given to me by the community”.

“This title of Ozo Ezeana is inherited in our family in those days and that is why I resolved to take it because it is not a child’s play. For three days people have been eating and drinking on me. Very few people were able to take the title because of financial involvement in the entire Neni community”.

“On his educational pursuit he said, “I want to be prominent that is why I furthered my education and read law. I am into charity and have assisted scores both in my community and outside. I commend my three Neni in-laws for their roles towards this my installation and others too numerous to mention,” he stated.

Thanking God for the hitch free installation of her husband as Ozo Ezeana, his wife, Lolo Nwokediuko said it was one of her happiest days.

“I am highly elevated by this honour and I thank God for everything. I commend those who either in cash or kind expressed their support for the honour done to us and I pray that God will reward them abundantly.