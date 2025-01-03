8.4 C
3 Arrested, As Herdsmen Engage Udo Ga-Achi Operatives in Gun Battle inside Anambra Bush (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than three Fulani herdsmen have been arrested in Anambra state over suspected kidnapping and other illegal activities.

The suspects were arrested by the operatives of the newly-launched security outfit in the state, Agụnechemba (popularly known as Operation Udo Ga-Achi).

According to a video currently trending on social media, the three herdsmen were arrested inside a bush in Odumodu, Nkwelle, in Oyi Local Government Area of the state, following credible intelligence and information.

It was gathered that the arrested suspects and their colleagues had wanted to kidnap a young man who went to buy cow from them, but unfortunately failed in their attempts as their potential victim escaped. Upon receiving the information, the gallant operatives of Udo Ga-Achi stormed the bush, but were engaged in a heavy gun battle by the herdsmen who started shooting them immediately they sighted them.

They were however, overpowered by the Udo Ga-Achi, who also arrested three of them and recovered their AK-47.

Watch the video below:

