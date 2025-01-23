Oke-Ite Rituals; Anambra Practitioners Protest Selective Justice

8.4 C
By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Practitioners of African Traditional Religion in Anambra state yesterday protested what they called selective justice by the state government over laws regulating the practice.

Recall that Gov Charles Soludo recently announced that all Practitioners must register with the relevant body in order to fish out the bad eggs who are involved in money rituals and aiding Kidnappers in the area.

According to a statement by the protesters they expressed deep concerns that the governor’s statement targets African Traditional Religion practitioners unfairly, violating their constitutional rights and Nigeria’s secular nature.

The petition, signed by Agbogidi Okafor Ezeani Chikwe of Onuigbo Onyenachiya Center For African Spirituality , highlighted that Nigeria is a secular state, as explicitly declared by the Constitution.

The protesters emphasized the importance of freedom of religion, guaranteed by Section 38(1) of the Constitution.

The protesters accused the governor of selective regulation of religious practices, suggesting an intention to interfere with African Traditional Religion practitioners while ignoring other religious groups.

This approach, they argued, contravenes the principles of equality and fairness enshrined in the Constitution.

They also criticized the governor’s misplaced focus on African Traditional Religion, attributing societal challenges in the South East to the rise of ATR.

Instead, the protesters urged the government to address broader systemic issues, such as governance, economic challenges, and cultural preservation. They demanded immediate reversal of targeted actions, equal treatment of all religions, and a focus on governance and development.

The protesters called on the governor to uphold the Constitution and ensure the protection of the rights of all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs.

This development comes amidst growing concerns about religious tolerance and freedom in Anambra State.

