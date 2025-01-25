8.4 C
Agunechemba Security Squad Arrests 2 Suspected Kidnappers, 5 Prostitutes, Destroys Storey Building In Anambra

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The newly launched Agunechemba Security Squad on Saturday afternoon smashed Kidnappers hideout in a brothel at Akwu- Ukwu Oba in Idemili South local government area of Anambra state .
During the operation two respected kidnappers were arrested along with five prostitutes in the area based on tip off by some residents in the area.

Consequently the one storey building that housed the kidnappers and prostitutes were immediately raised down by the security operatives in line with the Anambra state Security laws known as Agunechemba.

Though the Special Adviser to the governor on Community Security Prince Kenneth Emeakayi was not available to speak on the incident an operative told reporters that it was based on an Intel by members of the public over suspected movement and activities of some young men who have been camping at the brothel for sometime now.

“We got the information that some young men have been frequenting the brothel for some days now and they come lait in the evening and go out very early in the morning ”

“So we had to keep a tab on them and after confirming the Intel our men had to move in and get them ” he said.

The operative further confirmed that some of their gang members are on the run promising to track them down .

