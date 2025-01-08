UZODIMMA TO DELIVER KEY NOTE ADDRESS AT DAVOS 25.

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has been nominated as a keynote speaker at this year’s Africa House Future Forum at Davos, Switzerland.

Africa House is an action platform where forward-thinking global leaders convene annually to co create solutions, foster collaboration, and drive impactful initiatives towards the development of the continent.

In a letter to the Governor inviting him to Davos, the Co founder of Africa House, Mamaodu Toure disclosed that Uzodimma was selected as a speaker because of his “dedication towards fostering transparency, accountability and progress through his leadership of Imo State ”

” With a strong background in politics, governance, and international studies, you bring a visionary approach to advancing economic and social development,” the letter further read.

Toure also reflected on the qualities that recommended Uzodimma for the role of a keynote Speaker at the conference ,saying that the governor is a “resilient leader whose commitment to unity and growth of Imo state reflects your passion for building a prosperous and inclusive governance Imo State. He added, “Your leadership as the governor of Imo state showcases your dedication to fostering transparency, accountability and progress”. The Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Agreements, Wamkele Mene, was announced as one of the prestigious co chairs at the conference.

The theme of the conference which kicks off on the 20th of this month is Africa: The future lives here, leading generations into a new era.

The co-founder explained that the theme ” reflects our mission to foster collaboration, build partnership and accelerate Africa’s trajectory towards a prosperous future.”

He said Uzodimma’s ” expertise and partnership as a speaker and panellist would help shape the future of sustainability, economic development and entrepreneurship on the continent ”

He said that as a lead speaker, Uzodimma will also share his transformative experiences in Imo State so as to encourage other African leaders to toe the same path.

This international recognition for Uzodimma for his developmental initiatives, in the state ,especially in driving accountability and transparency in governance, is coming barley two months after the World Bank, similarly awarded him Four Million US Dollars for running an accountable administration.