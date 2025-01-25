Amina Katagum Takes Helm at Budget, Economic Planning Ministry

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Honourable Amina Mohammed Katagum, the newly appointed head of Bauchi’s Budget, Economic Planning and Multilateral Coordination Ministry, has made a commitment to transform the state’s financial management.

Accordingly, she plans to introduce innovative solutions and implement a budget-driven system to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

She made the statement during her assumption of duty on Friday, Mrs. Katagum acknowledged the ministry’s enormous challenges, given its diverse and voluminous activities. She urged all staff to support and cooperate to achieve the desired objectives.

Mrs. Katagum, has pledged to consolidate on her predecessor’s legacy, Alh. Aminu Hammayo Magatakadan Misau, now the Secretary to the State Government. Her commitment aligns with Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s “My Bauchi Project” 2.0 agenda.

Mrs. Katagum expressed gratitude to Governor Mohammed for trusting her with the role and posting her to the state’s Budget Ministry, which she described as the “hard beat” of the state.

While appreciating the warm welcome from the ministry staff, Mrs. Katagum charged them to be proactive, committed, dedicated, and hardworking to attain the ministry’s goals. She emphasized that everyone must work together to meet the tasks ahead, warning that underperformance would not be tolerated.

With her wealth of experience, Mrs. Katagum is poised to drive the ministry’s progress and contribute to the state’s economic development.

The Permanent Secretary, Alh Jibrin Muhammad Yusuf who was the acting Commissioner, extended a warm welcome to the newly appointed Commissioner, Honourable Amina Mohammed Katagum, during his speech. He assured the Commissioner that the staff would provide full support in achieving the mandate set by the Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

As part of the handover process, the Permanent Secretary presented a brief note outlining the ministry’s functions and responsibilities. He explained that the Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning, and Multilateral Coordination plays a crucial role in advising the government on economic matters, technical corporations, and other key areas.

The Permanent Secretary also assured the Governor that the ministry is committed to working closely with the new Commissioner to achieve the state government’s goals. This includes implementing the state’s budget, economic planning, and multilateral coordination efforts, as outlined in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) 2023-2025.

In a show of solidarity, Honourable Amina Mohammed Katagum, the newly appointed Commissioner of Bauchi’s Budget, Economic Planning and Multilateral Coordination Ministry, was accompanied by staff from her former ministry, Lands and Survey.

This gesture underscores the strong relationships she built during her tenure at the Lands and Survey ministry, and serves as a testament to her leadership and dedication to public service.