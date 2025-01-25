8.4 C
New York
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Amina Katagum Takes Helm at Budget, Economic Planning Ministry

N/East
Amina Katagum Takes Helm at Budget, Economic Planning Ministry
Amina Katagum Takes Helm at Budget, Economic Planning Ministry

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Honourable Amina Mohammed Katagum, the newly appointed head of Bauchi’s Budget, Economic Planning and Multilateral Coordination Ministry, has made a commitment to transform the state’s financial management.

Accordingly, she plans to introduce innovative solutions and implement a budget-driven system to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

She made the statement during her assumption of duty on Friday, Mrs. Katagum acknowledged the ministry’s enormous challenges, given its diverse and voluminous activities. She urged all staff to support and cooperate to achieve the desired objectives.

Amina Katagum
Amina Katagum

Mrs. Katagum, has pledged to consolidate on her predecessor’s legacy, Alh. Aminu Hammayo Magatakadan Misau, now the Secretary to the State Government. Her commitment aligns with Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s “My Bauchi Project” 2.0 agenda.

Mrs. Katagum expressed gratitude to Governor Mohammed for trusting her with the role and posting her to the state’s Budget Ministry, which she described as the “hard beat” of the state.

READ ALSO  Governor Bala Mohammed Hosts First Bank CEO, Discusses Collaborative Partnership for Bauchi’s Economic Growth

While appreciating the warm welcome from the ministry staff, Mrs. Katagum charged them to be proactive, committed, dedicated, and hardworking to attain the ministry’s goals. She emphasized that everyone must work together to meet the tasks ahead, warning that underperformance would not be tolerated.

With her wealth of experience, Mrs. Katagum is poised to drive the ministry’s progress and contribute to the state’s economic development.

The Permanent Secretary, Alh Jibrin Muhammad Yusuf who was the acting Commissioner, extended a warm welcome to the newly appointed Commissioner, Honourable Amina Mohammed Katagum, during his speech. He assured the Commissioner that the staff would provide full support in achieving the mandate set by the Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

As part of the handover process, the Permanent Secretary presented a brief note outlining the ministry’s functions and responsibilities. He explained that the Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning, and Multilateral Coordination plays a crucial role in advising the government on economic matters, technical corporations, and other key areas.

READ ALSO  Beneficiaries Express Gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed and Key Figures for Sponsorship of Modern Beekeeping Training

The Permanent Secretary also assured the Governor that the ministry is committed to working closely with the new Commissioner to achieve the state government’s goals. This includes implementing the state’s budget, economic planning, and multilateral coordination efforts, as outlined in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) 2023-2025.

In a show of solidarity, Honourable Amina Mohammed Katagum, the newly appointed Commissioner of Bauchi’s Budget, Economic Planning and Multilateral Coordination Ministry, was accompanied by staff from her former ministry, Lands and Survey.

This gesture underscores the strong relationships she built during her tenure at the Lands and Survey ministry, and serves as a testament to her leadership and dedication to public service.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
3 Arrested, As Herdsmen Engage Udo Ga-Achi Operatives in Gun Battle inside Anambra Bush (Video)
Next article
Gov Mohammed Hails Fubara’s Strategic Leadership

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Zauren Baba Gonto Sensitizes Stakeholders and People Of Sayawa on Creation of Sayawa Chiefdom as Governor Bala Mohammed Receives Commendations

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.