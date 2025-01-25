Gov Mohammed Hails Fubara’s Strategic Leadership

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has praised his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, for his exceptional leadership qualities.

Mohammed described Fubara as “very calculating, very qualitative in his leadership, very strategic, and dogged” during a condolence visit to Bauchi over the death of his stepmother, Hajiya Hauwa Mohammed Duguri.

Mohammed expressed his gratitude for Fubara’s visit, saying it made him “very happy and proud.” He emphasized the strong bond between them, stating that Fubara is “not a stranger, but my brother.”

Mohammed also commended Fubara’s leadership style, saying they would work together to ensure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) achieves maximum efficiency and productivity.

“First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude for your visit. It’s never too late to show support, and I’m truly happy and proud that you’ve taken the time to come. Your visit highlights the strong bond between us, which may not be evident to everyone within our party.”

Fubara, in his remarks, acknowledged that his visit was belated but emphasized its importance in showing support for Mohammed and his family during their time of grief.

He described the loss of life as “tragic” and highlighted the significance of relationships, particularly in times of sorrow.

The Rivers State Governor also underscored the importance of their working relationship, saying they would collaborate to address challenges and promote unity and progress.

He expressed his commitment to maintaining the structure of the PDP in his state and ensuring the party’s success.

Fubara said “although this visit is late, it’s better than not coming at all. It’s a milestone, showing our support for the governor and his family during this difficult time following the loss of his stepmother, who was like a mother to him.