Soludo: Secure Anambra State!  Ignore Polemics – By Onyiorah Paschal Chiduluemije

The avoidable but raging war of words in Anambra over the deteriorating security situation in the state is not just appalling, but it all goes to underscore the level of unseriousness that characterizes the mindset of the small group of power mongers holding sway as rulers in the state. Already, it is a unanimous view of all and sundry that there is an increasing spate of insecurity in Anambra State, which is almost transcending the control of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo- led government. As a matter of fact, that the vast majority of Ndi Anambra, both indigenes and residents alike (likewise visitors), are not just happy over this ill-development is simply axiomatic. As it were, faced with this bitter reality, people generally are naturally bound to harbor deep concerns, especially as the government of the day appears to be somewhat insensitive, feeble or, better still, inept in handling and /or containing this sort of security quagmire. Therefore, that Ndi Anambra wake up daily to anxiously observe that the security situation in their state is by no means abating (but rather getting out of hand as days pass by) and that some of them are consequently impelled to become critical of their government’s failure in this regard, whose primary responsibility it is to secure lives and properties in the state, is not something untoward.

For this and other reasons, essentially, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the decision of Rev. Father Emmanuel Obimma (a.k.a Ebube Muonso), the spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry Uke in Idemili-North Local Government Area of Anambra State, to have openly expressed his profound disappointment and frustration with Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s handling of security situation in Anambra State, particularly as it relates to his call on him to quickly throw in the towel in the face of his glaring ineptitude. The truth is that, what this Reverend gentleman said about the festering and scaring insecurity in Anambra state, especially as It concerns the imperative for the one and only Chief Security Officer of the state to quit since he has failed so far, is obviously nothing to warrant the sort of polemics being launched against him vicariously by Governor Chukwuma Soludo. His call on soludo to resign as Governor since he is so far unable to discharge the primary task of protecting lives and properties in the State is obviously no offence. For crying out loud, Governor Chukwuma Soludo is not doing anything worthwhile to stem the tide of rising criminality in the State! And even if he claims to be doing his best as he is always inclined to do, the fact is that Mr. Governor should know it now and must be told to his face that his best is not enough! Ebube Muonso, as Rev. Father Emmanuel Obimma is fondly known, is not Soludo’s problem or part of the problem of insecurity in Anambra State as Governor Soludo’s foot soldiers are wont to insinuate.

By way of analogy – if that will make Chukwuma Soludo-led administration understand the real purport of the message – what Ebube Muonso is simply saying is that, if Governor Chukwuma Soludo can no longer manage the kitchen well by withstanding the heat that comes from within, let him abdicate the responsibility for someone else to competently do that. Father Ebube Muonso is not maliciously calling for the crucifying of Governor Soludo by his constructive criticism of the latter’s ineptitude in handling the security sector of the State, and neither is he suggesting that Soludo’s head be guillotined. At the very best instead, Ebube Mounso is seriously raising genuine concerns over Soludo’s woeful performance in the area of providing security and safety to the citizenry and their properties in the state, and invariably urging the power that be to wake up from its deep slumber and swiftly rise to the occasion. Indeed, for a man is not truly a man until he is criticized and challenged, and his ability to tolerate all that in good faith and make amends subtly and successfully proves in the long run the real man in him.

Name-calling, antagonism and sheer display of hostility will never help to address menace of insecurity ravaging Anambra State. Certainly, what the church in general and Catholic denomination in particular so far failed to emphasize with regard to the rising insecurity in Anambra State, is of course what Ebube Muonso has single-handedly done with ease by boldly speaking the bitter truth to power. And so, rather than condemnation, this Reverend gentleman deserves accolade and commendation. For anyone therefore to have saddled himself with jobs for the boys’ kind of thing by vilifying Rev.Fr. Emmanuel Obimma with such appellation as fake prophet, merchant of fake miracles and all that jazz, on account of his candor and strong aversion to political correctness, is, to say the least, part of the avalanche of proofs that attest to the warped mindset of the tiny minority of power mongers holding Anambra State captive, and Ndi Anambra as captive audience.

Besides,one wonders why Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his retinue of officials waited for too long and not until Rev. Father. Emmanuel Obimma spoke the bitter truth to power before it suddenly dawned on them that he (Ebube Muonso) is among fake prophets and merchants of fake miracles who preach the fake gospel of wealth without work. Similarly, one still wonders where in actuality lies the claim of nobility for Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his hyperbolic exemplary Christian life in terms of his purported use of public (State) funds for doing “Public good” or exercising functions for which he got elected in the very first place – but over which there is apparently nothing of substance in reality to point at as an empirical evidence of his being alive to them. Though the logic of the argument seems comical, yet it remains an issue of common sense and a good subject of discourse for another day to dissect the assertion in order to situate the truth about Governor Chukwuma Soludo being a better Christian than Ebube Muonso merely by sheer act of the former doing charity with public or state government funds.

But like the present writer did argue in a recent past article, it is not by raising unfounded claims and hurling polemics here and there at Biafra agitators and, now, fake prophets, merchants of fake miracles, fake native doctors as well as preachers of wealth without work that the lingering insecurity in Anambra State will disappear. In like manner, all the various forms of criminality in the State cannot be rooted out by too much talk, either. Not even the ceaseless efforts of those in authority to tongue-lash critics of the government or concerned members of the public could pave the way to go on matters of insecurity in Anambra State. As such, if one were to be in Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s shoes, the ideal course of action would be to lead by good example by instructing all the appointees to henceforth desist from bandying words with the governed who, willy-nilly, are justifiably concerned about the unabated insecurity in their state. Hence, they (the governed) are at liberty at all times to voice out their concerns and fears, irrespective of how critical their manner of doing so might seem or would be perceived by those in positions of authority.

Now, come to think about it, granted that it is the fake gospel of wealth without work that is part of what is fueling the insecurity in Igboland generally, why then is the case of Anambra State so conspicuously exceptional – of all Igbo States? Or, could it be that Anambra State has more of such preachers of wealth without work than all other states in the South Eastern region and Nigeria at large and which accounts for the exceptional level of insecurity the state is passing through? Or, is Chukwuma Soludo-led government merely using this seemingly baseless point of argument to excuse its incompetence and/or inability to contain the crisis of criminality prevailing all over the state?

At this juncture, however, it needs to be stated for clarity that the present writer is not in any way holding brief for Rev. Father Emmanuel Obimma, also known as Ebube Muonso. Please readers, be far from this possible misconception. The writer is rather concerned, and solely driven and guided by the sheer urge to objectively look at all facts in issue and facts relevant to facts in issue over the insecurity in Anambra state vis-a-vis the war of words trailing citizens’ criticism of the government inability to handle the situation. This the writer examines with a view to ensuring that the government of the day becomes ultimately reasonable, responsive and responsible by urgently tackling the menace with renewed hope, vigor and mentality devoid of ill-feelings towards concerned citizens and critics alike.

To this end, and in the final analysis, the writer is of the strong view that Anambra State shall only overcome its present security quagmire when, and only when, Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led government decides to reset its currently distorted mindset. No scores of security operatives and the extent of provision of vehicular and gadget support base could afford to win the war against criminality in Anambra State without the government of the day first of all reconsidering its currently poor attitude of the mind. As is typical of the writer’s all-time caution to the power that be in the state, a stitch in time therefore saves nine.

Onyiorah Paschal Chiduluemije writes from Abatete, Anambra State and could be reached via +234(0)8127033908