5 Years In Office: Uzodinma, Celebrating Years of failure, Stagnation, Ineptitude In Imo State

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter, has said that celebrating Governor Hope Uzodinma’s five years in office is synonymous with celebrating the biblical years of the locusts, caterpillars and cankerworms that signified destruction of farmlands, lives and property of the people with attendant hunger, lack and deprivation that unleashed pain, sadness and sorrow on the people who grumbled and gnashed their teeth endlessly.

The party stated this in a release signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Lancelot Obiaku and made available to the press.

The release dated January, 15, 2024, reads in part, “it is obvious that the Governor and the state government have failed woefully in all indices of governance and should adopt an apologetic rather than a celebrating posture for leading the state to the precipice”.

“First, the government has failed in its core responsibility of protecting lives and property. Under the watch of the Uzodimma administration, arsonists, gunmen, kidnappers, and organ harvesters have prowled and run riot like never before, leading to several thousands of avoidable deaths of innocent civilians and security operatives, as well as the destruction and loss of properties worth hundreds of billions, including private residences. The cases are too numerous to list”.

Continuing, it said, “unfortunately, today, hoodlums have overrun large parts of Okigwe, Njaba, Onuimo, Orsu, Orlu, Oru West, Oru East, and Oguta LGAs. Not only have most indigenes of these LGAs fled their native homes and become IDPs in their own State, but the few remaining in some parts of these LGAs live in fear and under the dictates of gunmen and non-state actors who are now, more or less, the de facto Governors of these areas.

On infrastructure, the government has been shambolic. Imo roads are in dire states —arguably the worst in Nigeria today. The government has failed to address 98 percent of impassable roads in rural and urban areas, while most public school buildings remain dilapidated and devoid of basic facilities such as seats. This has condemned students and pupils to taking lessons under mango trees or on bare floors.

On the economy, trade, commerce, and Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), Uzodimma’s regime stands as the worst in the history of the State. The business environment has been adversely impacted by insecurity and the government’s unwillingness to regulate taxes, leaving business owners grumbling due to multiple taxations. Despite this ugly trend, the State has maintained an abysmal 26th to 36th ranking in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) under Uzodimma’s watch and ranked 32nd in the 2024 fiscal performance ranking, according to Budget. Additionally, the State generated the lowest VAT revenue in the entire federation in 2024, with a paltry N235.41 million — almost half of what the second-worst-performing State, Zamfara, generated (N432.80 million), and a mere 0.2 percent of what Lagos generated.

In terms of transparency, accountability, and rule of law the government’s record is shameful. The Governor has reduced governance to a one-man show and maintained a secretive approach in managing the State’s resources and opportunities. In his absence — or, more accurately, without him — nothing works. Sadly, even in his presence, nothing works either. This is a Governor who has spent about 89 percent of his tenure in Abuja, Lagos, and other parts of the country and beyond. He merely returns to sign off on cheques and engage in dance parties.

How can one explain that the Governor has refused to appoint a Chief Judge since November 16th when the office became vacant. Today, cases are not being assigned because only the Chief Judge can do so. This is just one out of many other functions only a Chief Judge can perform. The effect of this on the Imo judicial system can only be imagined.

Whereas the government’s failure is stark, it has developed a penchant for harassing, hounding and incarcerating its critics. Today, after his arrest over two months ago by suspected government agents, no one knows the whereabouts of the former Commissioner for Foreign Affairs in the present regime, Mr. Fabian Ikekweme, who became a critic of the shambolic administration. Activist Chinonso Uba (Nonsonkwa) has also had his days in prison for being a critic of the government. The government has completely lost its bearing.

Furthermore, the present administration’s inclination to fraud and corruption is epitomized by the misappropriation of over N520 billion in local government allocations during these five years. This humongous amount remains unaccounted for, with nothing to show for it — not even a single classroom block or half a kilometer of road.

On workers’ welfare, evidence from all ministries, agencies, and parastatals shows that the government has not implemented the old N30,000 minimum wage. Level 8 and 10 workers (graduates) still earn just a fraction above N40,000 monthly. No ministry — whether agriculture, works, commerce and industry, finance, or education — is exempt, and workers are groaning in pain.

At the State’s institutions of higher learning, Level 12 and 13 lecturers, who have served for many years, only earn around N120,000 a month. A professor at the Imo State University (IMSU) cannot boast of earning N300,000 monthly, compared to their counterparts in other parts of the country who earn N500,000 and above. Having failed to implement the old minimum wage, there is no hope that the present administration will comply with the N70,000 national minimum wage agreed upon last year.

Also, the Governor has deprived workers of promotion benefits. In 2022 and 2023, the State government announced promotions for workers. However, to date, no Imo worker has received even a kobo as an increment to their salary. The yearly salary increments, which usually occur in July, have not happened even once during Uzodimma’s tenure. This is not just wicked but also criminal.

Since 2020, when Uzodimma assumed office, the State’s unemployment rate has remained high. Imo has consistently ranked as the fifth worst State in terms of unemployment. Again, this does not bother the Governor and his acolytes.

The government has also failed to address human rights abuses in the State, including extrajudicial killings, police brutality, and extortion of road users, particularly youths. This is disheartening. We could go on and on, but the truth is that the extent of failure cannot be fully exhausted. Frankly speaking, Imo has been ungoverned for five years.

Given these monumental failures, Imo PDP urges Gov. Hope Uzodimma to tender an unreserved apology to the people of the State for being grossly incompetent and ruining a once vibrant and prosperous State, rather than throwing parties and organizing ceremonies to mark his five years in office — a tenure that has brought agony and ruin”.